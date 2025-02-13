"I've heard different things behind the scenes": Pokimane casts doubt at xQc's $100-million Kick contract

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has voiced her reservations about Felix "xQc's" record-breaking $100 million Kick contract. Pokimane recently appeared on the podcast hosted by YouTubers Colin and Samir. At one point, Samir brought up livestreaming platforms that offered prominent content creators contracts comparable to those given to NBA players. He then asked the Moroccan-Canadian personality to provide a "range" of the deals she had heard about.

After claiming to have heard of streamers being offered between $1 million and $20 million livestream contracts, Pokimane commented on xQc's $100-million deal with Kick.

Stating that she had heard "different things behind the scenes" about the French-Canadian personality's contract with the Stake-backed platform, she said:

"(Samir says, 'There was a headline about xQc getting a $100 million from Kick.') Yeah, but I've heard different things behind the scenes. You also don't know, oh, is that part of that $100 million, like, equity? Is it paid in different ways? Was it actually a 100 or was it just a headline that makes everybody look good, so nobody refutes it? I really cannot confirm or deny."

When Samir asked if Pokimane could "confirm" that she had seen livestreaming contracts ranging from $1 million to $20 million being offered to streamers, she responded:

"Yes, which is fricking insane! And also, I'm talking about contracts that get renewed maybe once. Maybe twice. So, like, additive."

Pokimane says she "lucked out" and reveals how she reacted after being offered a livestreaming contract by Twitch and YouTube

The conversation continued, with Pokimane explaining how she reacted after Twitch and YouTube offered her a livestreaming deal. Claiming that she "lucked out," the co-founder of OfflineTV (OTV) stated:

"I feel like I lucked out so much. I remember when I got an offer from Twitch or even YouTube, I was like, 'You guys are going to pay me more to do what I was going to do anyways?!' I felt so lucky, and also because it's something that really only happens in an industry at a specific time and period of growth in the industry."

Furthermore, the streamer suggested that platforms no longer provide exclusive livestreaming contracts to content creators:

"Are we going to keep seeing exclusive Spotify deals? Probably not. Just like we're not really seeing more exclusive streaming deals. So I was like, 'Goddamn! I lucked out.'"

Pokimane recently made headlines when she addressed her relationship status after moving in with Twitch streamer Josh "Ellum" to a new home.

