Is Pokimane in a relationship? Streamer breaks silence after moving in with a new roommate

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has officially addressed her relationship status. On February 10, 2025, the content creator took to her official X account to respond to fan speculation that she is currently dating someone. For context, during a two-hour-48-minute livestream on the same day, the Moroccan-Canadian personality revealed that she had moved in with British streamer and YouTuber Josh "Ellum."

In the X post, Pokimane pleaded with netizens to "stop assuming" that she is dating someone. She went on to say that she is not currently in a relationship and is "happily single."

Pokimane added that she would keep the online community updated when she gets married:

"please stop assuming i’m dating someone just cause we interact, i’m happily single and it can be disrespectful to the guys because y’all don’t always know their relationship status! i’ll update y’all when i get married tho 🤭🫶🏻"

Trending

Expand Tweet

In response, X user @Keishash579 explained why they believed people would "assume" that she was dating Ellum:

"You and the male sleep under the same roof, just you two so ofc people are gonna assume you are dating. You can stop hiding it"

The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder replied:

"do you live in the 1800s? women and men can be friends, roomies, coworkers, etc, without being romantically involved. i’m sorry you’ve clearly never experienced this lol"

Expand Tweet

Who is Ellum? Twitch streamer's career explored as he moves in with Pokimane

Ellum is a partnered Twitch streamer who joined the Amazon-owned platform on July 12, 2018. As of this writing, the 30-year-old has 201,840 followers and averages 636 viewers per stream.

Ellum primarily broadcasts under the Just Chatting category and has racked up over 1,071 hours of stream time. He is also an avid gamer and has played 271 games on his channel. His most played games include Among Us, Grand Theft Auto 5, Fall Guys, Call of Duty Warzone, and Minecraft.

A brief statistical overview of Pokimane's new roommate, Ellum's, Twitch channel (Image via twitchtracker.com)

Ellum also has a sizable YouTube presence (98.4k subscribers and 1.2k videos uploaded), where he shares reaction and gaming content. His eight-minute video REACTING TO THE FASTEST FALL GUYS SPEEDRUNS!, uploaded on July 26, 2022, is the Briton's most-watched video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback