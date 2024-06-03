Twitch star xQc gives Stewie2k highly sought-after CS2 skins before IEM Dallas finals, reportedly worth over $10,000

It's no secret that Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" is quite financially comfortable and even in games, the streamer owns some of the most costly skins out there. For example, in Counter-Strike 2, the streamer has valuable in-game skins but is also known for being generous with giveaways.

Felix was recently seen gifting in-game skins worth over $10,000 to Jake "Stewie2K," a popular professional CS2 player. This was just before the IEM Dallas 2024 finals. Watch the clip here:

The list of items shared by the streamer was cataloged by the verified CS2 market page SkinBid (@SkinBid). According to the post, the items that he gave away easily crossed the $10K valuation. The cumulative worth of the items was valued at as high as $35K:

AK-47 | Gold Arabesque ($1.5K to 5K)

AK-47 | Fire Serpent ($1.5K to 6K)

Karambit | Marble Fade ($2K to 2.5K)

AWP Gungnir (11K to 22K)

Watch: xQc reacts to Stewie2K's 2v1 Clutch

Having been a professional esports gamer himself, Twitch streamer xQc frequently tunes into various esports events around the world. For instance, he likes to keep tabs on the Counter-Strike 2 competitive scene.

He also reacted to the recently concluded IEM Dallas 2024 finals between G2 Esports and Vitality. Stewie2K, having returned after a season-long hiatus, delivered an impressive performance for his new team, which emerged as the 100th Counter-Strike champion.

In the 12th round, Stewie2K produced one of the clutch performances of the entire match. Despite being at a 2v1 disadvantage, his impressive rotational skills and fragging allowed him to clutch the game from a losing position, bringing his team's score to 7 to 5. Watch xQc's ecstatic reaction here:

Not the first time xQc has dished out gifts for others

As mentioned earlier, Felix is no stranger to giving away big money gifts. For instance, back in February 2024, the streamer gifted a Rolex Daytona watch to fellow Kick streamer and friend Adin Ross, reportedly worth over $200,000.

In June 2023, he mentioned buying a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet watch for Twitch streamer JesseSMFI. The watch's face featured Arabic numerals, as Jesse's family speaks the language.

Back in February 2021, the streamer gifted a mind-boggling 100,000 Twitch subscriptions to his fans, which totalled approximately $500,000.