"That's so fire" - Fans react as xQc discloses gifting a Rolex Daytona to Adin Ross reportedly worth over $200,000

Felix "xQc" and fellow streamer Adin Ross recently joined forces for an IRL stream. In a surprising twist, Adin gifted Felix with an Audemars Piguet during the stream. Fast forward to today (February 29, 2024), Felix shared that he reciprocated the gesture by presenting Adin with a Rolex valued at over $200,000.

Felix also shared a studding close-up image of the watch, showcasing its intricate details and stunning craftsmanship. Reacting to the gift, one X user (@FearedBuck) said:

"That’s so fire."

Fans react to the stunning Rolex (Image via X)

xQc shows off the Rolex "Eye of the Tiger" he gifted to Adin Ross

xQc is quite well off and as generous as they come. Recently, he went all out by giving his friend and fellow streamer colleague Adin Ross a Rolex Daytona "Eye of the Tiger" White Gold watch as a token of their friendship.

The Rolex Felix gifted Adin is worth a jaw-dropping $218K and boasts exquisite craftsmanship. No doubt, Adin will proudly flaunt this timepiece in a future stream, showing off its elegance and style to his audience. Here's a close-up of the watch:

Close-up of the Rolex Daytona (Image via Chrono24.in)

The watch is priced at over $200K (Image via X0

When discussing the watch, Felix disclosed that he was initially planning to buy the Rolex for himself but later opted to gift it to Adin instead. He said this:

"I was gonna get it for myself but didn't. I got it for him instead. Oh man, it's so nice. White Gold, Tiger's Eye. Holy macaroni! Chat, I can't. It is so nice. Chat, that is so nice. It is crazy. It's got a tiger's eye. I like it. I like it so much, you can't even believe it. Chat, just looking at it gives the chills."

Naturally, Felix's extravagant gift sparked a flurry of reactions within the streaming community. Here's a glimpse of some of the responses:

Fans react to the stunning gift to Adin Ross (Image via X)

Adin Ross' recent collaboration with xQc turned out to be a massive success, drawing tens of thousands of live viewers. One of the most talked-about moments occurred when the group of streamers decided to try out a water ride during their stream, but things took a dangerous turn, nearly resulting in their drowning.