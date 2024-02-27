"This s**t got me crying" - Fans react as Adin Ross, xQc and SSB members nearly drown during water ride in amusement park

Popular Kick streamers Adin Ross, Felix "xQc," Adrian "SweaterGXD," alongside other SSB members, joined forces for an exciting collaboration during Adin's in-real-life (IRL) stream on February 27, 2024. The stream was packed with numerous viral moments, including one that unfolded during a thrilling water ride at the amusement park.

As the group settled into the inflatable, eagerly anticipating the rush of the wet tunnel slide, SweaterGXD accidentally toppled over, disrupting the balance and causing the instructor to lose control.

The inflatable began its descent, with even xQc slipping down, resulting in a chaotic moment where the rest of the occupants narrowly avoided an unexpected plunge into the water. Reacting to the clip, one X.com user (@LazerLeo21) said:

Watch: Adin Ross, xQc and co. almost drown during a water ride

Prominent streamers Adin Ross and xQc joined forces for a long-awaited collaboration. They ventured out to an amusement park, claiming they had rented out the entire venue for themselves.

At one point in the stream, the duo, accompanied by fellow streamers like SweaterGXD and Cuffem, opted to test out a water slide inside a tunnel. Despite the inflatable not being designed for such a large group, they all eagerly piled on, ready for the adventure.

SweaterGXD fell over, and while the instructor attempted to assist him, the inflatable lost control and began its descent, leaving xQc stranded behind and sliding down on the exposed surface.

The remaining occupants swiftly slid down, plunging directly into the pool of water, causing a chaotic moment where they almost drowned and risked damaging the camera. Fortunately, they emerged unharmed, albeit slightly shaken by the unexpected turn of events.

What did the fans say?

This wasn't the only entertaining moment from their stream together. Adin Ross also experienced a ride with xQc called "The Spinner," during which it seemed like Adin might have briefly passed out, adding another unexpected twist to their adventure.