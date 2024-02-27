"Passed out and still holding the camera?" - Fans react as a clip of Adin Ross passing out during an amusement park ride goes viral

On February 27, 2024, Kick ambassador Adin Ross surprised fans by collaborating with Felix "xQc" for an IRL livestream. According to the 23-year-old, he and his streamer friends rented out a mall in New York City. A moment from the broadcast has gone viral on social media, during which Ross and xQc were seen riding "The Spinner" at an amusement park.

As the Kick personalities started going around, the Florida native seemed to pass out for a few seconds. Numerous netizens have shared their thoughts on the situation, with X user @bobowitahoodie writing:

"So he passed out and still holding the camera?"

Expand Tweet

"Stop the f**king ride!" - Adin Ross freaks out after seemingly passing out at an amusement park

X user @bobowitahoodie wondered if the Kick streamer passed out while holding the camera (Image via Adin Update/X)

During a livestream on February 27, 2024, Adin Ross, xQc, and SSB members tried out various rides at the American Dream Meadowlands in New Jersey. As mentioned earlier, they also rode a roller coaster ride called "The Spinner."

After figuring out how the ride worked, Ross remarked:

"Nah, the seat is going to get quicker and s**t? Oh, f**k! X, this is going to get bad, isn't it? X, your legs - what if it hits the pole?"

As the ride began to pick up speed, the Kick star reported feeling something in his head. He said:

"Oh, wait a minute - my head is started to f**k up. Wait a minute. Yeah. X, be careful! Oh, f**k yeah! Why do I hear a monkey, dude? Oh, my god! Why the f**k do I hear a monkey?! Oh, nah!"

A few moments later, Adin Ross appeared to pass out for about ten seconds. He then began telling the operator to stop the ride, exclaiming:

"Stop the f**king ride! Stop the ride! Stop the ride! Stop this s**t! (xQc says, 'I want to do it again.') Dude, there's a wild Orangutan. No, that ride is crazy. Okay, that was actually a crazy ride."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Adin Ross passing out during an amusement park ride has elicited responses from several fans. Some netizens expressed skepticism, writing:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

X user @Beastmo15524314 believed that the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer was "trying to get a clip":

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, @Omarittos asked where the amusement park was located:

Expand Tweet

User @slattoofast responded:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more notable comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another moment from the same livestream has garnered significant traction on X, in which Adin Ross, xQc, and Kick streamer Adrian "SweaterGXD" had a close call during a water park ride.