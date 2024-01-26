Why was Adin Ross indefinitely banned from Twitch? Revisiting the streamer's suspension

Even though Kick streamer Adin Ross has become the face of Kick today, it was not always the case. He streamed extensively on Twitch until February 2023, before being banned indefinitely from the platform.

Adin Ross is currently the biggest name on Kick, with over 907,000 followers on his channel. However, in contrast, he had over 7.25 million followers on Twitch. He had racked up a history of disciplinary actions from Twitch, having been suspended a whopping eight times before his permanent ban.

This article explores the many bans he received and ultimately, the reason behind his permanent prohibition from Twitch.

Kick streamer Adin Ross' indefinite ban explored

Adin's rise to fame

Adin Ross started streaming on Twitch in 2018, but did not become consistent until around January 2019, when he streamed himself playing the NBA 2K series. He also used to collaborate with LeBron James' son Bronny while playing NBA 2K20, through an NBA 2K group called Always Excelling.

After the two gambled thousands of dollars on 2K games, it led to Ross' first large viral attention. Further, Adin garnered attention when he was streaming with Bronny in 2020 and LeBron James joined the chat, with the interaction being posted on his X account.

Adin Ross' various suspensions

Adin Ross has been suspended a total of eight times from Twitch since 2020 (Image via streamerbans.com)

Adin Ross received his first suspension way back in June 2020 and was barred from streaming on the platform for a week. A year later, he was suspended on April 11, 2021, after he received a call from Youtuber Zias, who then dropped the "f-slur." He protested against the ban, stating that he did not utter the word and that he was not even present in the same room when it happened.

As #FreeAdin soared on X (Twitter at the time), Twitch decided to lift the suspension and allowed him to stream after a day, on April 20, 2021. He received two more suspensions, lasting for a few days at maximum, until April 2022.

On April 21, 2022, the streamer was banned due to his usage of "hateful slurs or symbols," after he uttered a homophobic slur on fellow Twitch streamer YourRAGE's livestream. He was allowed to stream once again after a month-long suspension on June 4, 2022.

He was banned two more times after this. With this, Adin Ross received a warning from Twitch regarding his typical problematic conduct, with him stating:

"I basically got a call. I'm not going to say specifically who it was, but you know who you are and you basically said, 'Hey man. If you keep doing controversial stuff and you keep saying certain things and you keep, basically, you know, promoting certain things on your stream, We're going to have to take you down indefinitely.' So I got a threat."

Adin Ross' indefinite ban

Finally, his eighth and final ban came on February 26, 2023, as notified by StreamerBans on X. The reason for the same was stated by Twitch to be "hateful conduct." Although initial confusion existed regarding the reason behind the action, it was revealed that Adin had accidentally shown his unmoderated Kick chat on Twitch, and hence had showcased antisemitic and racist messages being sent by viewers.

Since then, the streamer has shifted his focus solely to Kick and has become the most followed creator on the Twitch rival platform. His content on Kick consists of gambling and Just Chatting content, as well as a variety of games such as Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V.

Recently, Adin secured a renewed contract with Kick. Supposedly, it permits him more artistic liberty and an increased focus on "real" content, while allowing him to stream less gambling material.