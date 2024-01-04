"Chat, we're unleashed": Adin Ross announces new Kick deal with less gambling and more 'real content'

Controversial streamer Adin Ross revealed in his latest Kick stream that he has received a major change to his contract. According to the streamer, he and Eddie Craven, owner of Kick, spoke about what the future holds. While filming in his “Brand-Risk Warehouse” content-creation suite, the streamer revealed that he’s free to do more unique content than ever before, thanks to this change in his contract. He’ll still be gambling, but less than before.

Instead, Adin Ross has been given far more freedom to do what he pleases in terms of content creation on the alternative to Twitch. What this means is unknown, but he’s sure to have ideas. Here’s what the streamer had to say about the new deal.

“Because chat, we’re unleashed!”

Adin Ross receives changes to his Kick deal, with less focus on gambling

While streaming from the Brand-Risk Warehouse, Adin Ross made a huge announcement regarding his time on Kick. According to the streamer, he and Eddie Craven spoke about changes to Adin’s Kick contract:

“Eddie and I spoke. I said, ‘Eddie, I wanna go crazy. I wanna be unleashed this year.’ Sorry, he brought it up to me. He said, ‘I want you to be unleashed. I want you to be free. I don’t want you to worry so much about gambling and Stake.”

Adin Ross’s gambling streams have ultimately given back to quite a few fans in the past, such as the fan who won $17,000 while gambling with the Kick streamer. While Eddie still wants Adin to gamble, there’s more to it than that now:

“He said that the three hours of gambling you do a night, I don’t f**k with that anymore. Said What are you talkin’ about? He said we’re gonna have you do Stakeout US for one hour a day, one hour, that’s it. Straight givin’ back money to the chat, and tippin ‘em and s**t, and you do the rest.”

While his chat spammed “W”s and “Finally,” he continued to talk about the new deal. The streamer would joke about his response to the news before moving on to hype up the future of his content creation. He’d also mention Cheesur, who's had some tense interactions with Adin Ross recently:

“So we’re taking off two hours of gambling, and he’s making me do real content now. I said, Eddie, and I got down on my hands and knees, and I gave him a b**wjob. Because, chat, we’re unleashed! Now, we in the Miami Warehouse of Doom, the Brand-Risk Warehouse, this is the official Miami Brand-Risk Warehouse setup. The new era starts now, the other rooms are being built out now, Konvyy’s on his way now, Cheese is on his way now.”

Social media reacts to Adin Ross' announcement

Comment byu/J4ckski from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/J4ckski from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/J4ckski from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/J4ckski from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

When it came to Reddit’s LiveStreamFails community, the big announcement was met mostly with derision and mocking comments. Not many people were impressed by the changes to Adin Ross’s Kick streams.

Some Redditors mocked gambling streams, calling them poor content (Image via Reddit.com)

Comment byu/J4ckski from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/J4ckski from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some would mock the gambling, saying that while gambling is bad content, Eddie Craven and Adin would still champion it on Kick streams. Considering Kick.com is owned by the gambling website Stake.com, it’s not shocking to see it as a requirement for larger content creators. Others would still cite that only a few people truly benefit from Kick or speak about the many features that don’t quite work on the site.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Adin Ross’s Kick streams. If his 2024 is anything like his controversial 2023 year of content, it will be interesting to behold, at the very least.