"I'm about to make people's lives harder" - Adin Ross reveals Kick streamers lost their contracts, fans believe he's talking about Cheesur

During a recent stream, Adin Ross informed his viewers that some of his acquaintances had their Kick contracts terminated this month. He appeared frustrated and mentioned being fed up with helping his friends, only to be criticized for being a bad friend. The incident occurred after a game of Gartic Phone with his group, during which Adin and streamer Cheesur had an argument that led to a fallout.

The 23-year-old stated that he would make other people's lives harder, which occurred shortly after Cheesur called Adin a "bad friend" during the game. The popular and controversial streamer refused to elaborate on certain incidents that happened but mentioned that he's tired of being called a bad friend. He also stated that he had done some "crazy" and "out-of-line things" for his friends.

"I'm going to just air it all out. I don't give a flying f**k. I'm about to make people's lives harder now. I don't give a f**k. Motherf***ers wanna come out here and act like I'm a bad friend when I've done crazy sh*t for motherf***ers, out of pocket sh*t for motherf***ers."

"Good": Users react to Adin Ross exposing his "friends" for losing their Kick deals

There has been an ongoing conflict between Adin Ross and Cheesur since Cheese remarked about Adin being envious of N3on. In a video clip, Cheese addressed Adin and criticized him for being jealous of the views N3on had been getting on Kick. Cheese also stated that N3on had taken everything Adin had and done it better. In response to the clip, Adin removed Cheese from SSB.

Adin invited Cheesur to play Gartic with him and his friends. During the game, Adin challenged Cheesur to speak his mind and use any sentence in the game as a prompt. Cheesur used a drawing prompt to speak about Demisux, who is currently dating Adin, which led to a heated argument between the two, and Cheesur called Adin a "bad friend."

The clip has gone viral after being uploaded on multiple X accounts like Kick Clips and Clippedszn. A user commented on one of the posts, saying that it's a good thing that Adin won't be helping people anymore as they're not his "friends."

"Good, all the people around him leech hard asf, theyre not 'friends'. "

Here are some more reactions to the viral posts speaking about Adin Ross.

On December 24, 2023, Adin Ross and Nermin (Cheesur) fought each other in a boxing match. Cheesur was knocked out and remained unconscious.