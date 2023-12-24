"Bro might have a concussion" - Adin Ross brutally knocking out Kick streamer Cheesur during boxing match leaves fans shocked

Kick streamer Adin Ross and ex-Stacy Step Bros (SSB) groupmate Nermin "Cheesur" duked it out in a live boxing match today, on December 24, 2023. This altercation was preceded by Adin Ross recently kicking Cheesur off the SSB after Cheesur called Adin "jealous" of his former friend Rangesh "N3on" for his huge viewer count.

This boxing match had been sponsored by American Rapper Drake, with the winner supposedly getting $1,000,000. In a clip of the match, Adin was seen punching Nermin soundly, bringing him to the ground.

As Adin's impactful strike left Nermin on the floor, fans were left shocked, with one fan talking about the possibility of Nermin having been concussed:

"Bro might have a concussion"

"It was back of the head" - Fans speculate as Adin Ross's punch brings Kick streamer Cheesur to the ground during a boxing match

The recent tension between Adin and Cheesur culminated in a boxing match, which was streamed live on Adin's Kick channel. Canadian Hip-Hop superstar Drake had purportedly stated that the winner of the match would receive $1 million.

In a clip of the altercation, Adin could be seen bounding towards Nermin, as one of the cameramen encourages Adin on by saying:

"Rush his a**! Rush his a**! Get him. Nice!"

Adin Ross then threw a punch that connected with Nermin's head, putting him on the ground and unable to get up. Throughout the rest of the match, Adin continued dominating Nermin, leaving him on the ground multiple times.

Many fans seemed to be left astonished by Adin's physical prowess:

Fans are surprised at Adin's fighting ability. (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Other netizens criticized Adin for fighting against a "kid", even though both of them have an age gap of only a year. Yet, others pointed out how Adin allegedly hit Cheesur in the back of the head, which is an illegal move:

Who is Cheesur?

Cheesur is a contentious streamer on Kick, much along the same lines as Adin Ross. The two have been affiliated in the past, as Nermin was part of Adin's group, SSB, with the two collaborating regularly for content. Nermin uploads content mostly related to the "Slots & Gaming" category on Kick and has accumulated over 60,000 followers on the platform.

Cheesur has been involved in many controversies, with him showcasing questionable behavior by spitting on the camera while interacting with a Black woman, as well as making a post on X stating that he hates transgender individuals.

This is much similar to Adin Ross's targeted post against members of the trans community by stating that his pronouns were "kill/them".