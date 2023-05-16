"It's time we cancel Cheesur" - Kick streamer sparks outrage after spitting on camera while interacting with a Black woman

Cheesur, a Kick streamer, faced backlash and controversy when he was observed spitting at the camera while engaging in a conversation with a person of African descent. The offensive conduct swiftly caught the attention of Twitter and Reddit users, especially members of r/LivestreamFail, who publicly criticized the streamer for his behavior.

The streamer, who boasts over 14K followers on Kick, faced swift condemnation from netizens. One user suggested the streamer should be canceled:

"It's time we cancel Cheesur"

Kick streamer Cheesur under fire after racist gesture during stream

Kick has been notorious for a many controversial incidents involving streamers crossing boundaries through hateful behavior or broadcasting explicit content. These instances have added to the platform's history of contentious moments.

Cheesur has recently joined the ranks of streamers who have made offensive gestures. During one of his video calls with random strangers on an app, he came across a black woman.

During the stream, Cheesur requested her to show her face, but she promptly responded by calling him ugly and refusing to show her own face. In a discriminatory and offensive reaction, he swiftly spat at the camera and abruptly ended the call with the individual.

It is concerning that despite the incident, the stream is still accessible to viewers. The moment can be found at the 01:26:11 mark of his May 16 stream, allowing viewers to witness the disturbing incident firsthand.

As of now, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" (Streamer and Kick co-founder and advisor) has not addressed the situation or provided any public statement regarding the incident.

Furthermore, the streamer has not faced any bans or disciplinary actions on the platform.

Here's what the community said

The viral nature of the clip naturally sparked a wide range of reactions from different individuals. While some may have found humor in the situation, it is important to acknowledge that others expressed genuine concern and criticism regarding his actions. Here are some of the notable reactions:

wynzmans @WYNZMANS @FearedBuck all that damn saliva all that damn saliva @FearedBuck 😭😭😭 all that damn saliva

wynzmans @WYNZMANS @buckodave Bro what’s wrong wit him Bro what’s wrong wit him @buckodave 😭😭😭 Bro what’s wrong wit him

cetps @cetps2 @WYNZMANS When you don’t have content to do and you need to try to be original be like @WYNZMANS When you don’t have content to do and you need to try to be original be like

The clip elicited reactions from the LSF subreddit as well:

As mentioned earlier, this incident is not an isolated case, and there have been other instances where Kick streamers have caused outrage. One recent example involves Adin Ross, who openly broadcasted a p*rnographic website during a live stream

Another notable occurrence involved a streamer named Avrom "Suspendas" , who was seen asking a woman if she was on sale while streaming live to his followers.

Poll : 0 votes