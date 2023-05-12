A clip of controversial Kick streamer Avrom "Suspendas" has been met with disgust and derision from the community after it garnered a lot of attention on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. And rightfully so, considering the vlogger can be seen asking a woman if she was on sale while streaming it live to his followers.

This is not the first time Avrom has been caught being inappropriate to women. He was accused of harassment a few months ago after clips where he appeared to take advantage of an inebriated woman surfaced online. Many Redditors pointed to this fact while reacting to the clip, wondering why Kick still allows Suspendas to still create content on the platform.

One particular viewer wrote

"This guy has been posted on LSF se*ually assaulting AND harassing women every month, why hasn't he been banned ??????????????????????????"

To which someone else replied that the streaming platform did not care enough, referring to their disregard.

Redditors criticizing Kick for not banning him

"Are you for sale?": Kick streamer Suspendas asks Thai woman if she can be bought in recent clip

The streamer has been at the center of various controversies because of his crass behavior on stream, oftentimes verging on s*xual assault and other depravity. In his latest stream, where he was vlogging his travels in Phuket, Thailand, Suspendas was sitting with a local woman in an outdoor stall.

At one point in the conversation, the streamer asked a very offensive question to the Thai woman. Speaking into his phone so that it could translate English into Thai, he prefaced his words by saying that they were offensive. But instead of taking his own advice, he spouted this to the woman's face:

"I know it's so f*cked up to ask. I just have to ask, because I talk like this. Are you for sale?"

As expected, the woman sitting across from him was not in the least amused by his question and stood up to leave. When Suspedas tried to stop her from leaving, the woman could be heard shouting:

"Don't touch me b*tch."

More Reddit reactions

With the clip garnering quite some traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, many pointed out the other controversial things done by the streamer that have been caught on camera and posted on the subreddit. This a reference to another streamer who goes by the name Hyubsama, who caught Suspendas possibly assaulting a woman who was too intoxicated to reject his advances.

Here are some more Reddit comments deriding the streamer and Kick's inaction:

Despite being embroiled in so many controversial incidents, Suspendas has managed to stay quite relevant on Kick. Readers should note that he has connections to another contentious streamer, Ice Poseidon.

As per his stream title, he failed to join the group that is currently touring India because of a visa problem.

