"About to be fire": Fans react to Adin Ross's reported collaboration with xQc and SSB for an overnight Kick stream

Kick star Adin Ross' fanbase is buzzing with excitement after reports emerged of his collaboration with Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" and the Stacy Step Bros (SSB), Adin's own group of streamer friends. The collaboration's theme seemingly involves the group staying inside a mall overnight.

The stream is supposed to happen on February 26, 2024, but there is no confirmed time yet. However, fans are expressing their anticipation on X, with many expecting their meeting to make for a "fire" stream:

"About to be fire"

"We will be there" - Fans react to reported collaboration between Adin Ross, xQc, and the Stacey Step Bros

Adin Ross has been in the headlines recently due to his streams with big names such as British-American rapper 21 Savage and American rapper Playboi Carti. However, these collaborations proved less than fortunate as 21 Savage allegedly cheated during a card game with Adin. Meanwhile, Playboi Carti appeared only for a few minutes and left without even sitting down.

The streamer will reportedly collaborate again with other prominent content creators, such as streaming superstar xQc, who boasts 12 million followers on Twitch and a whopping 673,000 on Kick. He is also the second-most followed channel on Kick, after Ross.

As per AdinReports on X, it is set to take place over the course of a night inside a mall in New York City. The set-up of the stream has fans waiting, with many stating they would be present to watch the collaboration:

"We will be there"

With no confirmed time as of yet, many fans also speculated when the streamer was going to start his broadcast:

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is also known for pulling off huge broadcasts featuring other prominent streaming personalities. The streamer met with two other big W/L creators, Adin Ross and IShowSpeed, at the recent PowerSlap event. They were also called "the most powerful people on the internet" by PowerSlap owner and UFC CEO Dana White.