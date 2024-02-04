"It's just flat-out embarrassing" - Adin Ross reveals 21 Savage apologized to him following the alleged cheating scandal

Kick streamer Adin Ross has provided an update on the alleged cheating scandal involving British-American rapper 21 Savage. For those unaware, on February 2, 2024, 21 Savage appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' stream, during which the two played a card game and wagered hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, after their collaboration, the Florida native learned that 21 Savage had allegedly cheated and pocketed $250,000 by rigging the card deck.

During a livestream on February 4, 2024, Ross disclosed that 21 Savage contacted him after the livestream and spoke for 20 minutes about the situation. Providing details about their conversation, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said:

"Yo, I'm going to talk about the 21 situation. I know people want me to talk about it and tell people what's been happening after and s**t. I talked a little bit about it on Kai's stream and s**t, but I'm going to explain what happened. So... right after the stream ended, 21 called my phone, and we spoke for like 20 minutes."

Adin Ross then stated that 21 Savage apologized to him and returned the $250,000 he won during their card game:

"He was just saying to me like, 'I got the wrong people around me,' and s**t. And, 'I'm sorry about that, bro. It's just flat-out embarrassing. I'm not f**king with that at all. And, you know, I'm sorry, man,' and all that stuff. And then he was like, 'Send me your wire. (I'll) make sure you have the wire in the morning."

"It's not cap, I literally have the wire proof" - Adin Ross reveals 21 Savage apologized and paid back $250,000 following the alleged cheating controversy, fans react

Adin Ross continued the conversation, stating that he accepted 21 Savage's offer to repay the money the latter had won during their card game. He elaborated:

"He came through on it. I got the full $250,000, which we agreed on before starting the card game and forced on the dice, right... in a monkey. So, we agreed on $250,000 because that was his buyout. It was really $450k and I was like, 'Do you want a buyout?' And then, yeah."

The 23-year-old added:

"He gave me $250,000, sent to my s**t. It's not cap, I literally have the wire proof. I've got to blur our information and s**t."

The Kick ambassador's address about the alleged cheating scandal drew a lot of attention on X. Here is what the community said about it:

