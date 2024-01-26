Adin Ross says he is unable to secure Kick deals for his friends because of a "view-botting" streamer, fans believe he's talking about N3on

During a recent livestream with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Kick star Adin Ross stated that he could not secure deals for his friends on the platform because of a content creator he was friends with. The Florida native disclosed that he tried to get Nermin "Cheesur" and Konvy signed with Kick. However, he could not do so because of a "view-botting" streamer.

Adin Ross elaborated:

"People that, I would say, inflate (viewership) to get a better deals on Kick, they ruined it for my boys. Because I was trying to get my boys, Cheesur and Konvy (Vitaly says, 'And me too.'), you're an example, (Kick) deals."

The 23-year-old continued:

"And because there is a streamer that was view-botting heavy (Vitaly says, 'Who is walking around Universal Studios, yes.'), I couldn't get them a deal. And he knew that I wanted to get them a deal, and I couldn't get them a deal because he was botting too much. You know what I'm saying?"

After the 31-year-old Russian prankster asked what he needed to do to secure a contract on the Stake-backed platform, Adin Ross replied:

"Keep pushing, keep making good content. I think Eddie now wants to see good content. He doesn't care about if you have 100k..."

X user @DramaAlert posted the Kick streamers' clip earlier today (January 26, 2024), speculating that Ross was talking about Ragnesh "N3on." They wrote:

"Adin Ross implies he couldn't get his friends a deal because N3on was botting too much."

"They still find a way to bring his name up, it's clout chasing" - Fans react to Adin Ross' claims about why he hasn't been able to secure Kick deals for his friends

Adin Ross' recent statements about a "view-botting" streamer on Kick have received a lot of attention on X. User @DanChronic4140 accused the 23-year-old's friends of artificially inflating their viewership:

According to @ChrisAnder62913, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer and his friends "share viewers":

Meanwhile, X user @hgsaa222 stated that Ross and Vitaly "find a way" to bring up N3on and that they were "clout chasing." They added:

"Neon doesn't even have to say anything about Adin and Vitaly, and they still find a way to bring his name up, it's clout chasing. I see why Adin is mad because N3on was able to make it on his own not being controlled like he does Konvy and Cheesur."

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Adin Ross is one of Kick's most popular content creators, boasting 907,514 followers on the platform. He often collaborates with prominent internet personalities, like Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed," Felix "xQc," and Yousef "Fousey."