"That’s a bit of a stretch" - Fans react as Dana White calls Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and Adin Ross the "most powerful people on the internet"

Dana White described prominent streaming personalities Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed", and Adin Ross as "the most powerful people on the internet," with much disagreement from netizens. This comes after the creators were invited to the recent Power Slap League 6 event at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.

To those initiated, the Power Slap League is an American slap-fighting promotion company, which is owned by Dana White, who is also the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Calling his description of the streamers somewhat of an overstatement, user @Timmay198876 stated:

"That’s a bit of stretch don’t you think"

"Sneako taking another L" - Fans react as Dana White praises Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, and IShowSpeed but leaves out Sneako

At the press conference of the Power Slap League 6 event held on February 9, 2024, Dana White had big words of praise for the three streamers who had been present at the occasion and were broadcasting collaboratively.

They also interacted with popular UFC personality Nina-Marie Daniele, jokingly hitting on her. Apart from the four, Kick prankster Vitaly and Rumble streamer Sneako were also present at the event.

Talking about the creator's prominence on the internet, Dana stated:

"The most powerful people on the internet were in this room tonight, that most of you don't even know. Kai and Speed and Adin Ross are the three biggest streamers in the world, and they were in there tonight streaming."

However, many netizens noticed that the billionaire CEO had left out Sneako's name and left no opportunity to take jibes at the Rumble streamer for it, also mentioning the sparring bout he had with UFC fighter Sean Strickland:

"Sneako taking another L"

Many fans of the streamers also approved Dana White's portrayal of the content creators, along with his up-to-date knowledge of the internet's trends:

Some other prominent reactions include:

More prominent reactions from fans (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, known for his creative streams and inventive content, the streamer is able to keep huge swathes of his audience entertained at once. In 2023, Kai broke the record to become the most subscribed channel on Twitch.

His popularity is being recognized by bigger brands as well, as Kai recently revealed that he is now in a partnership with Nike to make a "Kai x Nike" line of apparel.