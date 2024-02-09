"Kai is about to make a f**king bag this year" - Kai Cenat announcing partnership with Nike leaves fans stunned

On February 9, 2024, Kai Cenat dropped a bombshell by announcing his partnership with Nike. During a Twitch livestream, Cenat discussed his accomplishments, stating that there were some things that he still wanted to achieve and dreamed of having. Before officially announcing the big news, the New Yorker wondered if other streamers were associated with the sportswear giant.

"I would like to announce that... we... are... we are officially a part of the Nike family."

As expected, the announcement went viral on social media, with X user @easymoneycam1 writing:

"Kai is about to make a f**king bag this year, bro. W Kai."

"This has been a long time waiting" - Kai Cenat addresses the community after announcing a partnership with Nike

At the two-hour and 31-minute mark of the broadcast on February 9, 2024, Kai Cenat discussed his three-year streaming career and spoke about what he has accomplished and hopes to achieve. He elaborated:

"I'm scared. F**k. Chat, for three years of grinding, bro, okay? We have locked in. There are so many things that we have accomplished, and there are so many things that I have wanted, chat. There are so many things that I have wanted, bro. And, things that I have dreamed of having. Like, the things that I have dreamed of having. Okay? I would like to announce - I don't know if anyone has done this yet. But, chat..."

After officially announcing his partnership with Nike, the 22-year-old Twitch star stated that it had been a long time coming. He said:

"Chat, we are officially a part of the Nike family. Yo, chat... this has been a long time waiting. Okay? Bro, we are officially a part of the Nike family. No, I've got to take a shot to that, bro. Kai x Nike, bro!"

Timestamp: 02:31:05

Cenat also discussed his reaction after receiving a call from Nike about their partnership:

"Hey look, chat, listen to me, bro - there has been nothing more that I've ever wanted. When I first got the call to be a part of the Nike family, bro, I literally couldn't believe it, bro. Bro, it literally didn't feel real, bro."

The two-time Streamer of the Year winner hinted that he was planning "something big" with Nike for an upcoming IRL stream in Las Vegas, Nevada. He added:

"This weekend, we are doing something big with Nike. I told you, I'm doing an IRL stream in Vegas. And, we are officially going to be doing something huge with Nike, bro."

Fans react to Kai Cenat's announcement

As previously mentioned, Kai Cenat's announcement of his partnership with Nike went viral on X. Here's what fans had to say about it:

X user @zeekodatjit wondered if Cenat would release signature Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, user @DividendDudeYT said the partnership is a "game-changing" move for the streaming industry.