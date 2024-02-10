"He's acting weird as f**k" - IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat and Adin Ross jokingly hit on Nina-Marie Daniele during Power Slap event

Nina-Marie Daniele recently attended the latest Power Slap League 6 event at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. Social media personalities Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and IShowSpeedit attempted to flirt with the popular influencer during the event.

Daniele is among the most well-known media personalities in mixed martial arts today and is widely known for her one-of-a-kind fighter interviews. She initially tasted fame after becoming Playboy Magazine's 'Playmate of the Month' in April 2017. She later transitioned into an MMA-based influencer and was soon noticed by UFC CEO Dana White. She's worked closely with the UFC ever since.

In a recent video uploaded by @oocmma on X, Daniele can be seen talking to the three internet celebrities at the Power Slap event. During their light-hearted conversation, Cenat and Ross can be heard complimenting her looks and perfume. Noticing their behavior, IShowSpeed said:

"This one's got a girl. Nah, he [Ross] got a girl. He's acting weird as f**k. Do you see that? [You see] how he's acting?"

Soon after, Daniele revealed that she had been told to go elsewhere and left the three men after saying goodbye.

Nina-Marie Daniele on how Sean Strickland behaves around fans

Nina-Marie Daniele and former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland share a close relationship and are often seen creating content together. She also accompanied Strickland on his journey up to Canada for his UFC 297 title fight against Dricus du Plessis last month.

Strickland was featured in an episode of the UFC 297 Embedded vlogs before the highly anticipated event. The video showed him traveling to Canada in a car with his girlfriend and Daniele. During their journey, they stopped at a convenience store where 'Tarzan' gladly entertained fan requests for pictures.

Daniele then shared some tidbits about Strickland's persona and, in a piece-to-camera, outlined how important 'Tarzan's fans were to him.

"He is the people's champ. Like, he really is that guy... I've never seen Sean say no to a fan. They motivate him, too, and they help him get to where he is. You don't see that a lot."

Catch Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below (1:00):

Strickland ultimately lost the 185-pound strap to the South African fighter after an entertaining five-round fight. While 'Tarzan' doesn't have a professional fight booked yet, he recently sparred with popular streamer Sneako at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.