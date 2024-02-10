"Told him that was a bad idea" - Ex-UFC star reacts to Sneako's sparring session with Sean Strickland

Former UFC star Jake Shields recently revealed some intriguing details about the Sean Strickland vs. Sneako sparring session. He disclosed that he advised the popular 'Red Pill' streamer against fighting Strickland and praised him for not backing down despite 'Tarzan' delivering a brutal beatdown.

For context, Strickland recently accepted an invitation from Sneako to participate in a sparring session at the UFC Performance Institute. The notorious social media star went up against the former 185-pound champion in a cage and soon found himself helplessly absorbing countless hard-hitting shots.

Looking at Sneako's dire condition in the cage, several people desperately threw in the towel from outside, with UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin finally stepping in to stop Strickland from hurting the streamer any further.

In a recent X post, Shields revealed that he tried stopping Sneako from sparring with Strickland, but the influencer had already made his mind up. He wrote:

"This morning, I went to train @sneako, and he informed me he was gonna spar with Sean Strickland. I told him that was a bad idea, but he had already committed, and all a man has is his word. Strickland beat Sneako senseless, but he never quit and never complained. I told him to take 30 min to recover, but he wanted to start our workout right away while still covered in blood. I don't know him well, but he showed he has a massive heart."

Jake Paul calls out Sean Strickland for boxing match after Sneako sparring footage goes viral

Jake Paul recently weighed in on the Sean Strickland vs. Sneako sparring session and slammed 'Tarzan' for ruthlessly "bullying" an untrained person in the cage.

Paul called out Strickland for a boxing match in Puerto Rico and promised to give him a million dollars for winning. He also hit out at Strickland for not being able to finish Sneako despite his inexperience and wrote:

"Shawn [Sean] Strickland, you’re embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that. You weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people. I’ll fly you to PR, and we can fight on camera… If you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth). But if you get dropped, you have to get Betr tattooed on you."

Not one to take a challenge sitting down, Strickland responded to Paul by reminding him of his loss against Tommy Fury. He wrote:

"You lost to a part-time boxer, lol."

