Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to being compared with Laura Sanko and Megan Olivi in MMA media

Nina-Marie Daniele has reacted to being compared to Laura Sanko and Megan Olivi in MMA media.

Daniele has emerged as one of the most popular personalities in the MMA community over the past year. While she seems to have found her space in the MMA community, that wasn't always the case. Initially, the former model struggled to earn people's respect as she was often compared to Laura Sanko and Megan Olivi.

A meme page @MrTestoestrogen recently asked fans who would they "fu*k, marry, kill" amongst Daniele, Sanko, and Olivi. Responding to it, the former model claimed that she is "killing it in MMA media" and stated:

"I’m killing it in MMA Media right now so f*ck everyone who said they would kill me LOL"

For those unaware, Daniele does not have a past in combat sports and has not competed professionally in mixed martial arts. She holds a creative writing undergraduate degree and plans to join the military. However, she was persuaded by her boyfriend to pursue a modeling career.

After pursuing modeling since 2017, Daniele made her way into the MMA world by interviewing Khabib Nurmagomedov at his UFC Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

Nina-Marie Daniele once slammed MMA media for dishonest reporting

Back in November last year, Nina-Marie Daniele expressed her frustration with news outlets working in the world of MMA. The former model criticized them for unethical reporting and for presenting "breaking news" prematurely just to get clicks and farm engagement online.

In a post on X, Daniele called out the media houses for breaking out stories without proof and expressed her dismay at them for trusting anonymous sources. She wrote:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is the media so eager to break news before the promotion?"

Furthermore, Nina-Marie Daniele pointed out that this type of journalism would alienate the major news houses from working with MMA promotions. Using a clever reference to Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign, she stated:

"This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you. It’s a two-way street, and y’all are shooting yourselves in the foot, IMO. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

