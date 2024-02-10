Who is Sneako? Everything you need to know about controversial streamer who sparred with Sean Strickland

Nicolas Kenn De Ballinthazy, popularly known as Sneako, who got bloodied up in a sparring session with Sean Strickland, is a former YouTuber turned Rumble streamer.

Sneako, who first started his YouTube journey streaming games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, rose to fame in 2015 thanks to a video titled 'How People View You'. In the video, he delivered a monologue about how people want to be perceived publicly.

In 2018, De Ballinthazy was even part of Mr.Beast's crew, a stint that didn't last long. Later in his career, the streamer found massive success with his street interview segment, One Minute Interviews.

Good times, however, did not last for the social media star as all came crashing down once he started endorsing red pill narratives championed by controversial figures like Andrew Tate.

After hosting the likes of Nick Fuentes, the leader of the now defunct neo-nazi organization Identity Evropa and voicing support for Matt Walsh's controversial documentary 'What is a Woman' coupled with him insulting a female YouTuber, he would finally get banned from YouTube in October 2022.

Catch Nicolas Kenn De Ballinthazy voice his support for Matt Walsh below:

He subsequently got kicked from Twitch a day later. The 25-year-old currently streams on Rumble. While his viewership has taken a nose dive due to multiple de-platformings, he is still prevalent on social media, owing to his collaboration with other social media stars like Bradley Martyn.

In footage from a livestream with Strickland, the Rumble streamer can be seen getting lit up by the former UFC middleweight champion despite multiple attempts at throwing in the towel.

Catch the sparring session below:

Sean Strickland gives props to Sneako

While the sparring session between Sean Strickland and Sneako might've gotten a bit out of hand, neither man harbors any resentment for the other.

When the pair met at the star-studded Power Slap event at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, the former UFC middleweight champion was nothing but laudatory of the streamer.

In footage shared by MMA Squad on YouTube, 'Tarzan' can be heard saying:

"I like Sneako. Somethings you've done are questionable, but you are better... You showed up, and you f*****g sparred, man. That's what I'm talking about."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below: