How and where to watch What is a Woman? Matt Walsh documentary creates a storm online

Conservative commentator and author Matt Walsh's latest documentary, What is a Woman?, known for its critical take on gender and transgender identity has been generating buzz a year after its original release. The film was slated for a Thursday, June 1, 2023, debut on Twitter. However, its fate was left hanging after the documentary was tagged with a hateful conduct label.

Questioning why the video was labeled as such and why the film's reach was limited, Matt Walsh tweeted:

"Is this what free speech means on this platform?"

Following Walsh's comment, the controversy garnered traction, with several conservatives and right-wing activists accusing the micro-blogging platform of limiting free speech. The subsequent debate saw the platform's owner getting involved.

What is a Woman? is currently available to stream on Daily Wire's official Twitter account and is also available on their website to subscribed members.

What Elon Musk said: The What is a Woman? controversy explored

On Thursday morning Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing announced its deal with Twitter to release the documentary on the platform for free to celebrate its one-year anniversary. However, it was soon flagged as violating the platform's rules. Besides the "Hateful Conduct" label, Twitter reportedly "blacklisted" the film, thus substantially limiting its reach.

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Our film has been posted for a couple of hours. You cannot retweet it. It will not appear in anyone’s feed. It has been flagged as hate speech. It has been blacklisted from the trends list. It still has nearly 900 thousand views. Our film has been posted for a couple of hours. You cannot retweet it. It will not appear in anyone’s feed. It has been flagged as hate speech. It has been blacklisted from the trends list. It still has nearly 900 thousand views.

The synopsis for What is a Woman? on IMDB reads:

"Political commentator Matt Walsh explores the changing concepts of s*x and gender in the digital age, particularly the transgender rights movement, anti-transgender bigotry, and what it means to be a woman."

The documentary was praised by several conservatives and right-wing individuals but harshly criticized by others for its transphobic message.

The microblogging platform limited the ability to like, share, comment, and retweet the film, leaving many irked. Addressing Elon Musk, Daily Wire CEO, Jeremy Boreing brought up Twitter canceling its deal with the website over "two instances of misgendering" and questioned the platform's commitment to free speech.

Following an outcry, speaking in support of the documentary, the Twitter owner tried to alleviate concerns by stating that the label was "a mistake by the people at Twitter" and added that the film is "allowed." Musk went on to add:

"I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism, or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used."

In the time it took the platform engineers to work out approving What is a Woman? many kept criticizing the owner and rumors about him "approving the cancellation" started circulating.

FilmLadd @FilmLadd Woah! @JeremyDBoreing says in a twitter space that the @Twitter people who cancelled Daily Wire's #WhatIsAWoman said @ElonMusk was in the room and approved of the cancellation Woah! @JeremyDBoreing says in a twitter space that the @Twitter people who cancelled Daily Wire's #WhatIsAWoman said @ElonMusk was in the room and approved of the cancellation

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray @JeremyDBoreing @realDailyWire This is concerning. I hope @elonmusk addresses it as this is the kind of hard censorship that he himself stood against in his recent interview with the Babylon Bee. @JeremyDBoreing @realDailyWire This is concerning. I hope @elonmusk addresses it as this is the kind of hard censorship that he himself stood against in his recent interview with the Babylon Bee.

TexianPa @TexianPa @JeremyDBoreing @realDailyWire @elonmusk I can’t stand DailyWire, however I was lead to believe this kind of thing was not going to continue, that Twitter was all about free speech. It’s why I pay for Blue and my org does as well. If this is true, we will have to look at cancelling. @JeremyDBoreing @realDailyWire @elonmusk I can’t stand DailyWire, however I was lead to believe this kind of thing was not going to continue, that Twitter was all about free speech. It’s why I pay for Blue and my org does as well. If this is true, we will have to look at cancelling.

MRS. MASSACRE @Missus_Massacre @JeremyDBoreing @realDailyWire Unreal. A lot of conservatives have been talking recently about being throttled again, just like the old days; whether you are Subscribed or not. Glad you guys are bringing Twitter's true colors to light. @JeremyDBoreing @realDailyWire Unreal. A lot of conservatives have been talking recently about being throttled again, just like the old days; whether you are Subscribed or not. Glad you guys are bringing Twitter's true colors to light.

Soon, Musk stated that while the film is no longer flagged, it will be seen in the feed of only those who follow the Daily Wire's official account and would not be recommended to non-followers unless "they ask for it or a friend sends it to them."

The documentary was eventually allowed to be shared and currently sits at 2.9 million views and 32.3 thousand likes.

