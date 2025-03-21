Rap star Kanye West recently took to X to respond to Kick streamer Adin Ross, for stating during a broadcast that the musician needed "help" and that he should be put in a mental health institution. The streamer made the comments during his broadcast on March 21, 2025.

While stating that he loved Kanye West's music, Adin Ross said:

"I think Ye needs help. I love Ye's music and I've loved him for such a long time. I think he needs help, I think regardless of what he's going through, I think that somebody that's not a yes-man needs to legit, Baker Act, or whatever it's called where you submit somebody to like a mental check, mental place to get right..."

In his response, Kanye West alleged that Ross was attempting to get him committed due to his song's lyrics being offensive to Ross:

"Soooooo Jewish person of “the culture” is trying to get me committed or get someone around me to get me committed because my song lyrics were offensive to him."

"I love Ye": Adin Ross states that Kanye West should be admitted in a mental health institution

Kanye West has been the topic of discussion because he made controversial remarks on X, with his account eventually being deactivated after a three-day posting tirade. West had previously announced that he has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the past, and also claimed that he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past.

Advocating for Kanye West to be instituted, Adin Ross continued further and stated:

"...Because he's not healthy, he's not all the way there. And he needs to be. I love Ye, he's done so much. He's made so much music, and he's done so much for so many people. He needs to go get help, seriously."

Continuing on his quest to be unbanned from Twitch, Adin Ross recently stated that he believed it would only be a "matter of time" before he was unbanned from the Amazon-owned platform. Ross made this statement on March 15, 2025, in Miami, Florida, during Brand Risk 005, the fifth installment of his boxing promotion series.

