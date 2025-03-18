"We're working on some stuff": Adin Ross claims it is a "matter of time" before Twitch unbans him

Kick streamer Adin Ross hosted Brand Risk 005, the fifth installment of his boxing promotion series, on March 15, 2025, in Miami, Florida. This blend of internet celebrities and combat sports garnered significant media attention, and Ross was interviewed on multiple occasions at the venue. In one instance YouTuber Fred Talks Fighting asked the streamer about a Twitch comeback.

After discussing a few event-related topics, Fred switched focus and asked Adin about his "love-hate" relationship with Twitch, asking about a potential return. In response, Adin claimed that he was currently in discussion with the platform and fans would have to wait for his return:

"Twitch and I are great. We're working on some stuff. We are. I think that I will eventually be reinstated... it's just a matter of time."

Speaking about a timeline for his return, the streamer assured fans that it would be sooner than expected. However, he did not provide an exact date:

"It's coming sooner than people think for real."

[Timestamp - 4:04]

For context, in 2023, Adin Ross was indefinitely suspended from Twitch for having controversial messages in an unmoderated chatbox. The platform considered this transgression seriously and has since not reinstated the streamer.

The following year, after he transitioned to Kick, amidst growing tensions between Adin and Twitch founders, including Ed Craven, the streamer publicly stated he would be in talks with Twitch. He hoped that to gain a pardon and make a full-time return.

This was further reinforced after a recent Twitch violation policy update came out in 2025, stating that suspensions relating to extreme or serious offenses would expire in two years.

Nevertheless, as of this writing, Ross remains suspended, with no news coming from the platform regarding a potential unban.

"Maybe one day": Adin Ross speaks to Fred Talks Fighting about not being invited to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025

Expand Tweet

After the intense Charity Match event organized by the Sidemen on March 8, 2025, at the Wembley Stadium, reports of Adin Ross expressing dissatisfaction over not being invited to the match circulated the internet. Ross reportedly referred to the attending creators as "fake," stating:

"I didn't want to be around fake creators like Kai anyway."

After being asked about his absence at the event in his interview with Fred Talks Fighting, the streamer maintained a diplomatic tone, claiming that he had been invited for previous iterations of the Charity Match, and the event was never quite his speed:

"I'll tell you how it is, I've been invited before... I didn't go, you know, that's not so much my jam, but who knows man... maybe next year, who knows? We'll see, maybe I got to become somewhat good before I can even get in there, but we'll see, maybe one day."

In other news, Adin Ross delivered a tribute to P2istheName, who passed away recently, at the Brand Risk boxing event, leading a moment of silence.

