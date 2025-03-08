Adin Ross makes feelings known on not being invited to Sidemen Charity Match

Kick streamer Adin Ross was not present at the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match because he was reportedly not invited to participate. Adin allegedly mentioned Kai Cenat as part of his response to not being sent an invitation. The match included Adin's streaming associates, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, two streamers who have consistently spoken well of Ross.

Adin's reported comments suggest a possible drift between him and Cenat, broadly referring to the creators present at the event as "fake":

"I didn't want to be around fake creators like Kai anyway."

Following this, the streamer was seen training with renowned shooting coach Lethal Shooter.

Historically, Adin, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat have been considered a trio and have often been credited as pioneers within the "W or L" streaming communities.

The Sidemen Charity Match went to penalties after a 9-9 draw

This year's match marked the sixth installment of the Sidemen Charity Match series, which began in 2016 at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

The 2025 edition was held on March 8, and the final score was 9-9, with the match being taken to penalties and the YouTube AllStars pulling through with a clutch save from their goalkeeper, Sketch, and an unsuccessful save attempt from the SDMN FC's Felix "xQc".

The decisive penalty was a shot sent by the YouTube AllStars captain, Darren "IShowSpeed", who sent the ball straight to xQc. Unfortunately, in an awkward display of athleticism, Felix fumbled, losing the ball and letting it slip from his grasp, right over the goal line.

In terms of charity, the event raised over 4.7 million GBP to support the three charitable organizations, with the funds raised being distributed as follows: 50% to BBC Children in Need, 43% to Bright Side, and 7% to M7 Education.

In other news, MrBeast, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat practiced together a day before the Sidemen Charity Match.

