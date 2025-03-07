MrBeast, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat link up at a football practice a day before the Sidemen Charity Match

The Sidemen charity match will be kicking off on March 8, 2025, at the prestigious Wembley Stadium in London. The match will feature content creators, streamers, and musicians from different backgrounds, uniting to play in front of 90,000 fans. To prepare themselves, team players, including IShowSpeed, MrBeast, and Kai Cenat, are currently warming up in practice sessions.

Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins streamed these sessions live on his channel, and clips of his interactions with his fellow YouTube Allstars teammate Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson and other internet celebrities have gone viral. In one particular instance, Speed greeted Donaldson soon after he entered the training grounds:

"Welcome! ('You streaming?', asked MrBeast) Yeah, you playin' today? ('Yeah, sure')."

Jimmy then brought up a 2023 charity match incident where Speed slide-tackled him while attempting to make a pass. Back then, the two were on opposing teams, with Donaldson playing alongside the Sidemen. Now that they're on the same side, MrBeast let Speed know that slide tackles this time around, would be out of the question:

"We're on the same team so now you can't slide-tackle the f**k out of me" ('Hey, I might still slide tackle you though', said Speed).

The YouTube Allstars, featuring IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and MrBeast, play a friendly five-a-side practice match

[Timestamp - 1:09:00]

After completing the shooting, dribbling, and passing drills, team captain IShowSpeed took charge and called for an internal 5v5 match among the Allstars. Speed's squad boasted some of the team's top talent, including Chris "ChrisMD" Dixon—arguably the best player on the roster—alongside Chunkz and his close streaming partner, Kai Cenat.

In one moment, right after AMP's Fanum failed to collect the ball, Speed seemed to have a moment of realization, questioning his team's strength:

MrBeast, the team's goalkeeper, got involved and trained his skills between the sticks. After this, Jimmy gathered a few willing members and put them to a test.

IShowSpeed, Logan Paul, Kai Cenat, Carryminati, Fanum, Deji, and xQc were made to run on a wide treadmill to see who could last the longest as the pace increased.

Moments before half the participants in MrBeast's challenge were wiped out (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Deji, xQc, Fanum, and CarryMinati struggled to keep up and were quickly wiped out. Meanwhile, Kai, Speed, and Logan pushed on, making it surprisingly far. However, as the treadmill’s speed increased, the intensity became too much—Kai and Logan were sent flying backward. Speed managed to stay on his feet for a moment but ultimately lost control, crashing headfirst into the treadmill.

Fortunately, all three walked away from their falls unscathed and are still set to compete in the final match on March 8, 2025.

Readers can find out about the match's timings, player line-ups, ticket purchases, and more by clicking here.

