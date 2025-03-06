Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Livestream link, expected kick-off time, and last-minute ticket purchase information explored

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to take place on March 8. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium and is expected to be the biggest one yet. While a few key details, such as the confirmed lineups, are yet to be announced, there is some easily missed information about the event that fans should know.

Those interested can catch the action live and for free on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel (22 million subscribers). The livestream link has already been updated on the channel.

Click here to directly go to the official livestream for the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

When will the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 start?

The Sidemen have already updated the livestream and kick-off timings for the match. It is confirmed that the broadcast will start at 02:10 PM GMT, which is 9:10 AM EST (Eastern Time), 6:10 AM PST (Pacific Time), and 7:40 PM IST (Indian Time).

According to previous years' trends, the kickoff is expected to be around 3:00 PM GMT, which is 10:00 AM EST (Eastern Time), 07:00 AM PST (Pacific Time), and 8:30 PM IST (Indian Time).

How do you buy last-minute tickets?

There is some good news for fans eager to watch the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 live from Wembley Stadium. A limited number of tickets for the game are available for purchase on eticketing.co.uk. However, those interested will need to act quickly, as these tickets are released in specific time slots.

Currently, the tickets are priced at approximately £31. To go to the purchasing page, click here.

How to donate to the event

As always, the Sidemen Charity Match is held for a great cause, with all proceeds going to nonprofit charitable organizations. The three official beneficiaries are Bright Side, BBC Children in Need, and M7 Education.

Fans can donate through sidemen2025.givestar.io, and selected participants will have a chance to win prizes worth £6000. The prize hamper includes various tech and gaming-related items, such as a PS5 Pro and an iPhone 16 Pro.

When could the confirmed lineup be announced?

The Sidemen have yet to reveal the full list of players, but their official X page is currently announcing two players per day. With the event just two days away, the squads are nearly complete.

That being said, the official lineup is yet to be announced and will likely be revealed on the day of the game, possibly an hour before kickoff. The match will see the host team, Sidemen FC (SDMN FC), taking on YouTube All-Stars XI (YTAS).

One of the captains has already been confirmed — YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" will lead the YouTube All-Stars XI. However, it's not yet official who will wear the armband for Sidemen FC. In the previous iteration of the event, it was JJ "KSI."

