Sidemen warn fans of scammers trying to sell fake tickets to the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match

The Sidemen have warned fans about potential scammers trying to sell fake tickets to the upcoming Sidement Charity Match, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on March 8, 2025. This time around, the British YouTube group is giving away the funds raised from the match to charities such as BBC Children in Need, M7 Education, and its own charity fund, Bright Side.

The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match is expected to be the biggest ever, considering it will be held at Wembley, which has a seating capacity of around 90,000. With famous YouTubers and content creators from around the world attending, tickets were sold out on the very first day, with reports suggesting all 90,000 tickets were snapped up within three hours.

On February 25, 2025, the official Sidemen account on X issued a warning to fans and noted that bots and fake accounts have supposedly been trying to scam and sell fake tickets to the charity match:

"SCAM WARNING. We’ve been made aware that bots and fake accounts are claiming to sell charity match tickets - these are most likely scams."

They also noted that the only official place to get Sidemen Charity Match tickets was Ticketmaster:

"The ONLY official place to buy tickets is Ticketmaster, please be careful online."

This news has evoked various reactions from the community, with fans calling out scammers trying to defraud people by faking tickets for a charity event.

"Imagine scamming people for a charity event. Scruffs!" exclaimed X user @causual_jay1.

Many thanked the Sidemen for the warning while questioning when the tickets would be delivered.

"appreciate the warning lads! secondary question though, do you know when tickets are actually given? bought from ticketmaster months ago but it still says 'they havent been released yet'" wrote @doctordoxy.

As per the Ticketing information available on Ticketmaster, the tickets for the event will be sent to the buyers' registered email addresses "no later than 48 hours prior to the event." Fans who have bought the tickets can expect to get them sometime next week.

All confirmed participants for the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match

The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match is shaping up to be quite a big affair, with famous internet personalities from across the world participating as players. The British YouTube group including KSI, Miniminter, W2s, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, and Tobi are all expected to participate.

KSI also got IShowSpeed to promise his appearance by singing Thick of It in the locker room after Match for Hope a few days ago. Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Stable Ronaldo, and Fanum have also been confirmed to be joining the lineup.

Other popular YouTubers such as LazarBeam, George Clarkey, Niko Omilana, Max Fosh, ChrisMD, Joe Weller, WillNE, Callux, and Tobi's brother Manny have also been announced as players. With Calfreezy and Yung Chip managing the two sides at the Sidemen Charity match.

