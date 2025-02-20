What is the new Twitch enforcement system? Fans speculate Adin Ross could get unbanned soon after rules update

Twitch recently rolled out an official announcement altering their community guideline violation policy, partly to reduce the risk of streamers "losing their communities and livelihoods for low-severity violations". The update addresses creator transgressions, introducing a tier system for consequences and an expiration policy, with more updates to come "soon".

This development has given hope to certain streamer communities who were affected by the platform's previous violation policy. A prime example is Adin Ross, who was indefinitely banned from Twitch on February 25, 2023, nearly two years ago, for allegedly displaying controversial messages in an unmoderated chatbox.

Now, in the context of the policy revamp, popular streamer Adin Ross may see a comeback. According to a detailed article on the Twitch website, a majority of violations will expire within a three month period:

"Most violations committed tend to be low severity (such as cheating in online games) and will expire in 90 days. However, higher-severity violations (such as hateful conduct) will remain on an account longer, and will expire in 1 or 2 years."

Even if the platform considersthe streamer's disobedience as "hateful conduct", the two-year anniversary of the incident is coming up soon. This has led to an injection of hope within the streamer's community, especially considering Ross has expressed the desire to be reinstated on Twitch after facing issues with his current streaming platform, Kick.

Exploring Twitch's violation policy update

Overall Twitch's "enforcement system" has two major updates, for now. The first permits violations to expire, depending on the severity of the incident. The second update, "Escalating Consequences", establishes categories for violation severity. Essentially, if a creator repeats a transgression within a particular category, they would serve a longer sentence. Here's what the article has to say:

"If you violate within the same policy category (i.e. hateful conduct) multiple times within the violation’s expiration window (90 days, 1 year, or 2 years, depending on the violation), the length of suspension you receive for each subsequent violation will increase."

In Adin Ross' case, there is one caveat. If Twitch chooses to categorize the incident as one of "the most severe harms", he would remain indefinitely suspended:

"The most severe harms will still result in immediate indefinite suspensions. If you are indefinitely suspended due to accumulating multiple violations within a short time period, you are able to apply for reinstatement after 6 months."

Currently, the platform has yet to release an official statement regarding Adin's reinstatement.

In other news, Adin Ross has announced that he is launching his own streamer awards event, positioning it as a rival to QTCinderella's annual ceremony.

