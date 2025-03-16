Adin Ross pays emotional tribute to P2istheName at Brand Risk boxing event, holds a moment of silence

Kick streamer Adin Ross has spoken up about YouTuber Philip "P2istheName's" passing away. For those unaware, the content creator was found dead on Friday, March 14, 2025, in a mail room around 3 PM. P2istheName had been open about his mental health, and in December 2024, he posted a YouTube video in which he discussed feeling "lost in life."

On March 15, 2025, Adin Ross hosted the Brand Risk 005 boxing event. At one point, he took the opportunity to share his thoughts on P2istheName's demise and asked the audience to observe a moment of silence in honor of him.

While telling his community to "appreciate everything" and to "squash little" things that don't matter, the Florida native said:

"I want to say one thing - a moment of silence. I lost somebody that was a part of my community, the 2K community, and I just want to say rest in peace and a moment of silence. His name is P2, just a moment of silence everyone right here. Thank you to everyone who did that. You know, P2... guys, you never know when it's your last day on Earth. Appreciate everything. Say I love you to people you don't really say I love you to. Squash little s**t that doesn't even really matter. You never know, man. You never know. Appreciate everything, guys, please."

Adin Ross continued further, talking about prayers and "a happy and healthy year" for everyone:

"Another prayer to everyone in the crowd and watching. I don't know what you believe in. If you believe in God, if you believe in a higher power, I'm praying for anybody just watching in general. Hope everyone is just having a good year so far and I pray that we all get what we need this year. I pray a happy and healthy year for everybody."

"Tomorrow isn't promised" - FaZe YourRAGE responds to news of P2istheName's death, says latter "just collapsed"

In addition to Adin Ross, FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" has commented on the news of P2istheName's death. In an X post dated March 15, 2025, the Twitch streamer claimed that the YouTuber "just collapsed" as soon as he walked out of a room.

Urging netizens to "live with no regrets" because "tomorrow isn't promised," FaZe YourRAGE wrote:

"Ts is sad bruh… nobody even knows how either. He just collapased as soon as he walked out a room. No symptoms nothing. Bro was healthy having a regular a** night & boom. Tomorrow isnt promised yall .. live wit no regrets. Prayers to all his friends & family fr 💔"

Fellow FaZe Clan member Alexander "Adapt" also spoke up and paid condolences to P2istheName during a recent Twitch livestream.

