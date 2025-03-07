Adin Ross' Brand Risk 005 boxing event: Date, livestream link, and streamer participants revealed

Kick streamer Adin Ross has announced the fifth edition of the popular Brand Risk boxing event. For those unaware, the Florida native launched his boxing promotion company, Brand Risk, in 2024. The event in question attracts tens of thousands of viewers on the Stake-backed platform, with prominent internet personalities and content creators facing off against each other in the ring.

On March 6, 2025, Ross took to his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, to reveal that Brand Risk 005 will take place on March 15, 2025, in Miami, Florida, and will broadcast live on his official Kick channel.

The entire fighting roster for the event is as follows:

Nikan vs Chibu

Paryeet vs Mikey

Gabe Silva vs USA Saiyan

Life Of Scars vs Scam Likely

Pully Arif vs Ayye Pap

Ex vs Hatecaps

Oblivion vs Trevvy

Ant vs Amigo Chino

Jeremy Smith vs Braden Veronie

Xevopat vs Dom The Troll

George Marcos vs Jeremy Park

Emanyouwell vs Glitzy

In a follow-up social media post, Ross stated that the fighting cards for Brand Risk 005 are now "locked in" after claiming that his friend and fellow Kick streamer Steven "Konvy" had leaked his IP address:

"Konvy leaked our IP beginning of stream. I’m gonna do whatever I can do to reset it and be online. I can’t miss a stream, we locked in the card. Just bare with me thx"

Has there been a controversy surrounding Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing promotion company?

Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing promotion made headlines in March 2024 when Misfits Boxing reportedly filed a lawsuit against the 24-year-old. The catalyst for the situation can be traced back to the incident when Ross attempted to persuade Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" to fight Adam Saleh at a Brand Risk event.

At the time, DeenTheGreat was under contract with Misfits Boxing.

During an Instagram Live session, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality expressed dissatisfaction with Misfits Boxing, claiming he was willing to "go to war" with them:

"Shame on you, you are sad and I am going to really clown the f**k out of you. Guess what? I wasn't even trying to clown you. I just wanted some friendship. Okay? But you want to sue me? That's fine, let's go to war. I can't f**king wait."

In other news, Adin Ross recently spoke out about how not being unbanned on Twitch has been affecting his mental health.

