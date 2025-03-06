"I've been pretty f**ked up": Adin Ross says not getting unbanned on Twitch is affecting his mental health

Kick streamer Adin Ross has opened up about how not being unbanned on Twitch has affected his mental health. During a livestream on March 5, 2025, the 24-year-old discussed content creators who are hesitant to vouch for him because they fear receiving backlash from the online community.

While claiming to have "personal conversations" with streamers, Ross admitted to feeling "pretty f**ked up" and sad in recent weeks. He elaborated:

"I got banned for an unmoderated chat, for two years... For those of you wondering, 'Why do you care so much?'... Well, it really comes down to having fire, passion again... whatever it is, bro. I just miss streaming with my friends.

"I don't count favors. I don't count anything from anybody. If they probably feel some type of a way repping me publicly, they might think they might get backlash from it, it is what it is. It is what it is, bro. I'm a human being. If you speak to a lot of these streamers, chat, on a personal level, they've all had personal conversations with me. You know what I mean? So, I've had personal conversations with them. I've been f**ked up, bro. These past couple of weeks. I've been pretty f**ked up. Sad. Going through thoughts and moments. It's like, 'Why?'

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality then praised his community for "siding and riding" with him:

"Like, I already have so much. Sometimes, you just focus on what you don't have. And, you know, I have an amazing community. Again, you guys keep f**king siding and riding with me, which I appreciate, bro. It's like... I just kind of, like, want everything open because at the end of the day, bro, f**k all this s**t."

Upon seeing how his live Kick chat reacted to his statements, Ross said:

"All you guys saying, 'Boo-hoo.' Okay, cool! Cool. But at the end of the day, I want what's best for people that are, like, everybody. Literally everybody. So..."

"Genuinely a bad look as a business" - FaZe Lacy says Adin Ross not getting unbanned on Twitch is "unfair"

FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has weighed in on Adin Ross saying he is sad for not getting unbanned on Twitch. While claiming that streamers were being unbanned for "way worse actions" recently, presumably referring to Hasan "HasanAbi's" recent one-day Twitch ban, Lacy said the livestreaming platform's decision against Ross was a "bad look":

"People getting unbanned for way worse actions in days. At this point it’s genuinely a bad look as a business to have treatment this unfair."

In other news, Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" recently stated that Adin Ross "should be forgiven" after HasanAbi's Twitch ban was lifted in just one day.

