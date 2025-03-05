Plaqueboymax says Adin Ross "should be forgiven" and unbanned on Twitch after HasanAbi's ban was lifted in a day

Streamer Max "Plaqueboymax" has opined that Twitch should forgive and unban Adin Ross. This comes after the Amazon-owned platform lifted HasanAbi's recent ban in just one day. For context, HasanAbi's channel was banned on March 3, 2025, and according to the StreamerBans bot on X, it was reinstated in roughly 24 hours.

The fact that the ban only lasted a day has divided the community. xQc also criticized Twitch CEO Dan Clancy and claimed that by unbanning HasanAbi, the platform was not appropriately addressing "violent threats." For context, the political commentator's ban is widely believed to be due to his comments about US Senator Rick Scott, which garnered a lot of backlash online.

When FaZe Clan member Plaqueboymax heard about HasanAbi's quick unbanning, he also criticized Twitch, but in a different way. He highlighted that Ross remains banned from the platform and argued that he "should be forgiven":

"Holy smokes! Now, I saw Hasan got unbanned. You know who is still not unbanned? Adin. Now, I am going to keep it a buck, to my knowledge, Adin got banned because of unmoderated chat or some bullsh*t. I personally feel like Adin should be unbanned, you feel me? It has been a while. He should be forgiven, I'm going to keep it a buck. I feel like Adin should be free, that's just my opinion."

Plaqueboymax says Adin Ross is the reason he made an account on Twitch while advocating for streamer's channel to get unbanned

Adin Ross has been trying to get unbanned on Twitch for years and has publicly apologized to the platform in an effort to be exonerated. For those unaware, the streamer's channel was indefinitely suspended on February 25, 2023. Many fans had hoped he would be unbanned on the second anniversary of his suspension, but he remains banned.

During the broadcast where he discussed Ross' suspension, Plaqueboymax noted that not everyone likes the Kick star due to his controversial takes. Nonetheless, he insisted that he personally believes Ross should be unbanned:

"I know some ni**as don't like the ni**a. He might have some wild takes, he might have some wild sh*t. You know what, let me not say that, bro, PR. But I think Adin should get free, personally, you know?"

Plaqueboymax also praised Ross, claiming that he was the reason he made a Twitch account. He also shared that the very first livestream he watched on the platform was a collaboration between Ross and Lil Tjay:

"Once again, Adin, I always got to show homage to people you respect and f**k with, you feel me? Adin is why I made a Twitch account, my ni**a, you feel me? I literally made my Twitch account and the first stream I watched, which is so crazy, was Adin doing a stream with Lil Tjay. On my soul! Which is crazy how full circle sh*t is in the big 25."

In related news, Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani recently made headlines by claiming that Twitch banned Adin Ross because the platform feared the streamer would encourage viewers to switch to rival website Kick instead.

