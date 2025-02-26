Adin Ross announces he won't be getting unbanned on Twitch, fans left heartbroken

Popular streamer Adin Ross has provided an update on recent speculation about his Twitch unban. For those out of the loop, netizens on social media have been predicting that the Florida native would be unbanned on the Amazon-owned platform following a recent change in enforcement systems.

Ad

For context, Twitch now allows violations placed on a content creator's channel to expire and be removed after a certain period of time. Adin Ross was indefinitely banned on February 25, 2023, and the moderation update mentioned above led fans to believe that the 24-year-old's channel would be reinstated on February 25, 2024, two years after he got indefinitely banned.

On February 26, 2025, Adin Ross posted on his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, that his Twitch unban is "not going to happen for a while." Expressing his gratitude to Felix "xQc", Nico "Sneako," and the online community, the Kick ambassador wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Not gonna happen for awhile more it’s okay tho, I love you guys. Thank you Xqc and Sneako appreciate u guys publicly and privately , so glad to call yall my friends. God bless all of you ❤️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans had much to say about the announcement. X user @yoxics claimed that the streamer's channel was not reinstated due to a "fine print" in Twitch's enforcement system updates. They shared a screenshot of the platform's statement, which said:

"If your account was previously indefinitely suspended it will remain so, and to restore access you need to submit and appeal, or request reinstatement of your account if you've been indefinitely suspended for longer than 6 months."

Ad

On the other hand, while some netizens hoped to see Ross soon return to Twitch, others claimed that the platform "did him dirty":

"they doing you dirty man 💔," X user @scubaryan_ remarked.

"This is actually sad 💔," X user @suayrez posted.

"u rly thought u were getting unbanned? the system against u bro smh," X user @ayekeeno commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

N3on reacts to Adin Ross not getting unbanned on Twitch, claims the streamer "fixed his PR"

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has shared his thoughts on Adin Ross not getting unbanned on Twitch. While expressing his surprise at the situation, N3on claimed that the latter "fixed his PR" and had deleted his contentious X Community.

Ad

He added:

"How did he not get unbanned, bro? He deleted his com (community). He fixed all the PR. How the f**k is he not unbanned, bro? Yo, Twitch, come on, man! Damn, bro! That's f**ked, bro."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, Twitch has not yet issued a statement regarding Adin Ross' potential unban from the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback