"Hoping for a miracle": Fans react as Adin Ross shares cryptic X post amid speculations about his Twitch unban

Adin Ross has shared a cryptic post on X amid recent speculation about his Twitch unban. Twitch recently updated its enforcement systems, and on February 19, 2025, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform announced that violations placed on a streamer's channel will now "expire and drop off" after a certain amount of time.

Here's what Twitch announced via X:

"Violations now expire: Most violations will expire and drop off of your account after a set amount of time. Higher severity violations will take longer to expire, and violations of our highest harm policies won’t drop off of an account."

February 25, 2025, marks two years of Adin Ross' indefinite ban from the platform, and with the new changes to Twitch's moderation, fans have begun speculating that the Florida native's channel could potentially get reinstated.

X user @FearedBuck posted the following earlier today:

"Adin Ross could be unbanned on Twitch today after being banned for two years. Under Twitch’s new TOS, his indefinite ban violation now expires after two years 👀"

On the same day, Adin Ross took to his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, and shared a GIF of Kanye West's iconic shrugging meme.

Hundreds of fans have commented on the 24-year-old's social media post, with one netizen even "hoping for a miracle":

"Hoping for a miracle 🤞🤞🤞," X user @nate61131541 wrote.

"You got banned at 9:49 pm EST on the 25th of February, 2023, so I still have hope; at 9:49 pm, we will know," X user @thatpriz replied.

"Twitch better unban or they gonna have to deal with me personally… 🤬," X user @ImmortalLefty remarked.

"give them a few hours (please twitch)😭🙏," X user @lockzwtff wrote.

"is gonna be pst time my goat gotta have faith," X user @Svritess posted.

"I don't think it's going to happen in a few hours" - Adin Ross breaks the silence on whether he's getting unbanned on Twitch soon

On February 25, 2025, a 24-second video of Adin Ross' conversation with Kick streamer Steven "Konvy" surfaced on X. When Konvy asked the former how he felt about being "unbanned in a few hours," Ross replied:

"I don't think it's going to happen in a few hours, Konvy. I don't. (Konvy says, 'Bro, you've got to be positive, bro!') I would love for it to happen in a few hours. If I get unbanned on Twitch in three-four hours, I'll spark up tonight. I don't think it's going to happen. I think it's going to happen within the next... if I have to guess, tomorrow. I don't know. We've got to see, bro. I don't f**king know."

In other news, Adin Ross recently stated that Drake won the rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, adding that the latter's diss track Not Like Us is full of "lies."

