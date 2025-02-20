Adin Ross says Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us is "all lies" and claims Drake won the rap beef

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently opined on the rap rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Ross is known to be a major fan of the Canadian rapper, having hosted broadcasts in collaboration with him in the past. The streamer was invited to the Full Send Podcast, which is known for hosting a variety of guests, including sportspersons, internet celebrities, comedians, and actors.

Ad

During his interview, Ross gave his take on the feud between Drake and Lamar, claiming that the former had emerged as the victor and that Lamar's Not Like Us was "all lies":

"In my opinion, I think Drake won that beef because... like obviously Kendrick made the hit song, the Not Like Us, but it's all lies. He said he had a daughter, which was debunked... But come on bro, it wasn't even real, but people don't want to bring that up."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They're pushing this": Adin Ross accuses Spotify and Apple Music of promoting Kendrick Lamar over Drake

Ad

[Timestamp: 10:24]

Adin Ross has been a long-time supporter of Drake, and his criticism of Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX even landed him in trouble. In a post made on X, Ross claimed that the performance was the "worst" he had ever seen and that Drake had "revived" Kendrick Lamar's career.

During the Full Send Podcast episode, Adin Ross claimed that Spotify and Apple Music were attempting to promote Lamar over Drake through various means. Stating the alleged ways in which music streaming platforms had been preferring Kendrick Lamar, Ross said:

Ad

"What I don't like though, is I don't like when Spotify and Apple Music, how they're doing Drake. They're trying to put Kendrick's music in his playlist stuff and unchart him on certain things. It's just, they're all pushing this."

Adin Ross had also lambasted Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" for supporting Kendrick Lamar's recent Superbowl performance. He also directly addressed her remark that "white people" were the ones "hating" the performance, and claimed that Pokimane only "comes after white people."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback