"You're black I don't care": Adin Ross responds to backlash over his criticisms for Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX

Kick streamer Adin Ross has responded to those criticizing him for his opinion on Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX. For context, on February 9, 2025, the Florida native took to his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, to share his thoughts on the annual football event.

After pleading with netizens to "not ever compare" Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady, Adin Ross opined that Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at the event was the "worst" he had ever seen. Furthermore, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality claimed Drake "revived" Lamar's career:

"This Kendrick halftime show is the worst I’ve ever seen. Drake revived Kendrick Lamar’s career."

The content creator's opinion left netizens on X divided, with user @Dramahluv stating:

"You white we don’t care"

Adin Ross responded to this by writing:

"You’re black I don’t care."

This resulted in an argument between the 24-year-old and the netizen, as they both wrote the following on X:

"(X user @Dramahluv writes, 'B**ch I’m Mexican.') Ur still fat asf , Idgaf. (X user @Dramahluv responds, 'And you still raw chicken bitch.) ????? Girls are not funny. You’re a fat disgusting whale I’m down so much $, I’m taking it out on you. You deserve the hate f**k u suck a d**k."

Series of X posts that the Kick streamer made using his alternate account on the social media platform (Image via @AR15thed3mon/X)

Fans had a lot to say about Ross' recent X post:

"Don’t ever say ur trying to get unbanned again," X user @Jiz wrote.

"Adin thinks he has the aura to not get cancelled 😭 You are not Kanye 😂," X user @bigtiamnot remarked.

"still have time to delete this tweet king," X user @stephskiii_ commented.

"Travis Kelce hasn't done s**t in 2 games" - Adin Ross says Tom Brady is the "greatest quarterback of all time" after the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIX

After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, Adin Ross posted another update on X, calling Tom Brady the "greatest quarterback of all time." While once again telling people not to compare Patrick Mahones to the 47-year-old, the Kick streamer said:

"Tom brady is the greatest quarterback off All time please don’t ever compare Patrick mahomes to him ever again. Travis kelce hasn’t done s**t in 2 games , it’s sad af aswell… on one of the first drives kelce drops a wide open pass. Domino effect, sad world."

In other news, Kanye West recently blocked Adin Ross because the content creator said "sir four times" during their private text conversations.

