Adin Ross calls out Patrick Mahomes's performance at the Super Bowl, claims Kendrick Lamar's halftime show "is the worst"

Kick streamer Adin Ross seemed unhappy with the Kansas City Chiefs' performance at the Super Bowl LIX and called out Patrick Mahomes in a social media post on X just around halftime. The streamer, who is a big Drake fan, was also critical of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, calling it the "worst" he had ever seen.

On February 9, 2025, Adin Ross took to his alternate X account, @AR15thed3mon, to comment on the Super Bowl LXIV. The first half of the game ended with the Kansas City Chiefs trailing 0-24 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ross expressed his frustration with the way the Chiefs played by writing:

"Bro I’ve never seen the chiefs play this bad, wtf is going on ????!!???"

In a subsequent post, Adin Ross took a dig at star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, claiming that comparisons with Tom Brady were unfounded:

"Lol. Please do not ever compare Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady"

Considering Mahomes had been responsible for a couple of interceptions during the first half, Adin's post criticizing him went viral, garnering more than 100K views within an hour. But the Kick streamer's remarks about the Super Bowl did not end there.

Adin Ross, who is a big supporter of Drake and took his side during the recent rap feud, also criticized Kendrick Lamar's halftime show:

"This Kendrick halftime show is the worst I’ve ever seen."

In another post, Adin Ross also insinuated that Kendrick Lamar owes his career to Drake:

"Drake revived Kendrick Lamar’s career"

Ludwig and QTCinderella also comment on the Kansas City Chiefs trailing at the Super Bowl halftime

Adin Ross was not the only streamer to comment about Patrick Mahomes during the first half of Super Bowl LIX. Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren also made a similar remark and brought up Tom Brady, claiming that Mahomes had not "inherited" the former quarterback's "clutch genes."

Ludwig believed that the game was over at halftime:

"This games over. Patrick Mahomes don’t got that Tom Brady clutch gene."

Popular Twitch streamer and host of Streamer Awards QTCinderalla, who also happens to be Ludwig's partner and a Swiftie, had this to say about the Super Bowl halftime score:

"America we might need to find a new boyfriend after todays game," said QTCinderella in reference Travis Kelce.

Readers should note that the Super Bowl is far from over and while streamers such as Adin Ross and Ludwig have criticized the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, there is still time for the team to make a comeback.

