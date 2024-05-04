“One of the most entertaining rap beefs of all time” - Adin Ross reacts to recent diss track feud involving Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Kick streamer Adin Ross took to his alternative X account (@AR15thed3mon) to react to the ongoing diss track feud involving Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Adin, for those unaware, has a close rapport with Drizzy. He has also previously reacted to Lamar's verse on Metro Boomin and Future's track titled Like That (where Lamar took shots at both Drake and J. Cole).

A lot has happened since. Today (May 4) in particular, the hip-hop scene is buzzing after Drake dropped a response to Lamar's recent diss tracks by releasing Family Matters. 30 minutes after this, Kendrick Lamar dealt another blow by releasing Meet the Grahams.

Reacting to the entire drama, Adin Ross took to his X account to credit Metro Boomin (since it was his track that Lamar first took shots at Drake) for the so-called "beef." The streamer wrote:

"Thank you to Metro Boomin for causing one of the most entertaining rap beefs of all time."

Adin Ross reacts to the diss track drama (Image via X)

Streaming community reacts to the latest diss tracks exchanged between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

May 4 witnessed a heated exchange between two heavyweight rappers currently dominating the scene. Drake with Family Matters and Kendrick Lamar with Meet the Grahams, engaged in a lyrical spar, firing shots back and forth in their respective tracks.

The streaming community, being quick on the draw, naturally reacted immediately to the songs, especially since many streamers were live at the time. Those who weren't live expressed their reactions through their X accounts.

Kai Cenat was one of the streamers who was live at the time. In fact, he received an exclusive message from Drake moments before he dropped his diss track. The streamer later reacted to Kendrick Lamar's diss as well:

Anthony Fantano aka "Theneedledrop," the popular music reviewer and Twitch streamer, also joined the fray, reacting to the diss tracks live on his stream. Catch his reaction here:

Ludwig Ahgren, the popular YouTube streamer, voiced his desire for Drake to respond once more, hoping the tracks keep rolling out:

Ludwig reacts to the ongoing beef (Image via X)

Adin Ross, who has been a close ally to Drake over the past couple of years, has yet to offer live reactions on his stream. It will indeed be interesting to see his take on the latest developments when he goes live on Kick.