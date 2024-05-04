“Stay on stream” - Kai Cenat receives message from Drake moments before dropping his diss track against Kendrick Lamar

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has once again proven why he brushes shoulders with the big leagues. During his stream on May4, Kai received an exclusive message from none other than Drake on his Instagram. This came moments before the rapper dropped his much-anticipated diss track titled Family Matters against Kendrick Lamar. The two have been in a feud for years but things have heated up recently.

Drake DMd Kai, telling him to keep broadcasting. Reacting to the message, an ecstatic Kai Cenat responded:

"Drake just texted me! Hold on! Hold on! Wait! Drizzy just texted me. I got a report. I got a report. Drake has just texted me...Drake has just said 'Stay on stream.' I repeat, Drake has officially said, 'Stay on stream'."

Although the message appeared to be cryptic initially, the doubts were confirmed by fellow streamer Livingston "DJ Akademiks," who also told Kai the same thing, stating:

"Stay on stream. Don't worry. Hey, look it like this - I am in a concert and I am going home. Just stay on stream."

What is the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar? Kai Cenat reacts to the latest diss track

The rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar goes back several years, but it has escalated in the last few months. Initially, Lamar fired shots with a diss verse featured on Like That. Drake then responded with Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. Subsequently, Lamar unveiled two tracks titled Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, intensifying the feud.

After weeks of anticipation, Drake has responded with another diss track. The streaming sensation took to his social media accounts to announce his latest release titled Family Matters on May 4. Watch Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's reaction to the track:

But the saga didn't quite end there. Just 30 minutes after Drake released his response, Kendrick Lamar swiftly retaliated with a fourth diss track titled Meet the Grahams. Watch Kai's reaction to this diss track here:

The ongoing feud seems to have just ignited. It wouldn't be surprising if Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar soon. Additionally, other streamers like DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross are likely to react to this development shortly.