"I wish I could dance as good as him" - Fans react to Kai Cenat's performance at Nicki Minaj's concert in New York

Twitch star Kai Cenat was back with one of his major collaborations. The streamer, who has developed a close bond with Nicki Minaj, was invited to showcase his dance moves during the singer's concert in New York earlier today (May 2). Amidst Nicki's rendition of her latest track "Everybody," Kai and his friends had the opportunity to deliver a live stage performance.

Naturally, fans were thoroughly impressed by Kai's performance. The streamer effortlessly showcased his skills on stage, executing the worm dance to perfection, much to the delight of the cheering crowd. One X.com user commented by stating:

"I wish I could dance as good as him."

Fans react to the streamer showing off his dance moves (Image via X)

Kai and Nicki Minaj had previously collaborated, with the singer being invited to Kai's Atlanta residence for a joint streaming session in December 2023. Today (May 2) Nicki extended a special invitation to Kai and his friends during her New York concert as part of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 world tour.

The streamer, seizing the opportunity, displayed his electrifying dance moves, adding an extra spark to the event. Watch the viral clip here:

The clip was shared by one of Kai Cenat's verified fan pages on X.com, sparking a multitude of comments from the streaming community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to Kai's viral dance moves (Image via X)

Has Kai Cenat collaborated with Nicki Minaj before?

As mentioned earlier, Nicki Minaj was invited to one of Kai Cenat's streams back in December 2023. The streamer even extended the invitation to his siblings, all hailing from New York.

During the stream, the group struck a chord with the singer as they danced to Nicki's "Everybody," creating a memorable and enjoyable moment for all involved. Watch the stream here:

Has Kai Cenat streamed with other rappers?

Kai's close ties to the rap and hip-hop scene have led to notable collaborations, such as his viral stream with 21 Savage in January 2024. The streamer ended up losing a staggering $300K in a wager against the rapper.

Even more viral was Kai's stream with Tyla back in March 2024. During the stream, he boldly asked her on a date live on stream, to which the singer politely declined. This sparked a meme fest within Kai's community.