“We’re friends though” - Tyla seemingly "friend-zones" Kai Cenat after streamer asks her out on a date

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat frequently hosts prominent figures on his streams. Today was no exception as he welcomed Tyla, the popular 22-year-old singer-songwriter, for a collaborative session. It was filled with numerous viral moments, but the most notable occurred when Kai spontaneously asked Tyla out on a date, only for her to decline the offer live on stream.

Before asking Tyla out, Kai had already struck out with content creator Zoe Spencer, who declined his advances over the phone. Disappointed, he decided to try his luck with Tyla. Unfortunately, he ended up hitting the same brick wall, with Tyla stating:

"We’re friends though."

Watch: Twitch streamer Kai Cenat gets friend-zoned live on stream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's attempts at romance during his latest stream seemed to have fizzled out on both occasions he tried his luck (this was out of a "truth or dare" game). First, with Zoe Spencer over the phone, whose response was a flat-out no:

"No, you dumb a** ni**a. F**k you. What are you talking about? I don't wanna go on a f**king date with you, ni**a. You friend-zoned me in front of the f**king world."

(Timestamp: 04:17:56)

Kai then turned his attention to the person sitting beside him - Tyla, asking her:

"So (since) I can't do Zoe, my only option is Tyla. Would you like to go on a date with me?...I'm serious. Whenever you get some free time, would you like to go on a date with me?"

Tyla responded:

"Are you asking for real?"

(Timestamp: 04:18:21)

After Kai responded with a "yeah," Tyla stated that she wasn't quite on board with the idea of going on a date with the streamer since she saw him as a friend. She replied:

"Don't do that. Don't do that. You can't do this on a whole live thing. But we friends though."

Responding, Kai said:

"You're right. Next one (pointing at his phone)."

Kai ended up pulling a rather comical face for his chat, expressing both embarrassment and dejection after being shot down twice in a matter of minutes.

Discussing Kai Cenat, the streamer disclosed his plans to host another IRL stream in New York, despite the shocking incidents of 2023. In August last year, Kai organized a meet-and-greet with his fans, but an unexpectedly large crowd showed up, leading to chaos in the streets. Kai was even arrested on charges of inciting riots.