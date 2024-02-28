"Kai Cenat got robbed in broad daylight" - NBA fans troll Twitch streamer for swapping Kobe Bryant's gifted ball for cash from Taiwanese fan

Kobe Bryant's influence is global, and fans still remember the legacy that he left. Even with celebrities like Kai Cenat, having any NBA memorabilia related to Bryant can make their day. Recently, Kai was given a basketball by one of his Taiwanese fans, who claimed to have received it from the LA Lakers great.

Cenat had fun in the 2024 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game. Now, he's on an overseas trip in Taiwan and had an interaction with a fan. The whole exchange was caught on stream, and fans couldn't help but share their thoughts.

What makes the basketball special is that it came from the late Lakers legend. According to the fan, Bryant went to the country in 2006, which is how he was able to get the basketball.

According to a Reddit post, the Black Mamba made a trip to Taiwan during the offseason. However, the basketball training and sessions that he held were private and exclusive to the professional players, based on the accounts of Reddit user u/Monkeyfeng.

Cenat received the basketball as a gift from the fan. While they were in the escalator, the fan handed him the ball and said that it came from the five-time champion. Before he accepted the gift, the streamer offered to pay for it, but the fan denied the offer.

The fan also had a few more gifts for Kai. He gave him an Anita Max Wynn (Drake's alter ego) cap that surprised the streamer.

The fans saw this and didn't waste the chance to share what they thought of what had happened to Cenat.

No one knows if the ball was from Bryant and the value it holds. But Cenat seemed too eager to acquire NBA memorabilia that he didn't check the authenticity.

Kobe Bryant is still famous around the globe

Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the best Lakers to ever play the game of basketball. Given that he played for one of the most famous sports organizations, many can't help but be fans of Bryant. In his 20-year NBA career, the Lakers star garnered a significant amount of attention and fanbase from all around the globe.

After his retirement in 2016, he went to Taiwan for the fifth time for his "Mamba Mentality Tour" and drew large crowds. While he was in Kaohsiung City, he taught aspiring basketball players at a “Kobe Academy” training camp.

His influence can be felt across generations as he promoted greatness during his time as a basketball star.

