Kai Cenat announces IRL stream from New York for the first time since last year's debacle which got him arrested

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken to X to announce an IRL stream from his home city of New York. This comes after the creator's past real-life broadcast from the Big Apple ended up with him being arrested. The creator had been charged with "inciting a riot," due to his attracting a large swathe of his audience at Union Square, which eventually turned rowdy.

In a poster uploaded on X, Kai revealed that the stream would begin at 1 PM EST. The poster showcases Kai sitting atop a taxi in the middle of New York City:

Kai Cenat announces another IRL stream in New York

Kai Cenat was arrested in NYC in 2023 after the crowd present turned violent (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kai Cenat has a huge following on Twitch, undoubtedly being one of the most popular streamers with more than 9.4 million followers to his name. However, his popularity seemed to turn against him when he did an IRL stream in New York in 2023. He had been present in NYC as part of a console giveaway.

As more and more fans poured in at Union Square, a huge crowd of Kai fans started to form. Over time, the crowd grew more aggressive and eventually, they resorted to throwing rocks and bottles at the police personnel at the scene. Active fighting was going on among the many groups of fans present.

To break up the unruly crowd and restore peace, the police resorted to making certain arrests, which included the Twitch star. Further, an NYPD personnel had stated the possibility of Kai being charged with inciting a riot.

Fans can tune in to his Twitch at 1 PM EST on 23 March 2024 to watch what Kai does in this new iteration of his NYC IRL stream.

