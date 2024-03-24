Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announces stream with Grammy-winning artist Tyla

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has announced that he will be collaborating with South African singer-songwriter Tyla in his upcoming broadcast. The Grammy-winning artist will be the latest celebrity to grace this creator's Twitch channel, and fans are naturally very excited to see how it goes.

The Twitch star is known for his high-profile collaborations with rappers and pop stars. In his latest post on X, Kai Cenat shared a poster featuring Tyla, revealing that she will be joining his stream today, March 24. Fans who want to catch the award-winning singer of Water will have to tune in to Kai's official Twitch channel at 8 pm EST (5 pm PST).

Award-winning singer Tyla to join Kai Cenat's Twitch stream today March 24

The two-time Streamer of the Year winner is known around the world for his Just Chatting streams, where he collaborates with fellow content creators as well as pop-culture celebrities. Over the last couple of years, he has had several big names on his channel, talking and collaborating with them.

With livestreaming becoming more and more popular over the last couple of years, some artists such as Nicki Minaj have purposefully chosen to appear on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream to promote their newly released projects. Tyla seems to be doing the same, having dropped a new album recently.

The stream with Cenat, who has over 9.4 million followers on Twitch, comes a day after the music video for Tyla's Art was released on YouTube. This is a song from the self-titled album Tyla, and the artist is probably going to talk about it extensively on Kai's stream, with him offering his opinion on the new album.

As mentioned, this creator has had similar interactions with big celebrities before. Drake himself called the Twitch star while the latter was reacting to his most recent album, For All The Dogs, during a stream back in October 2023.