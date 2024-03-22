Kai Cenat ranks popular streamers, places Adin Ross in the S tier and Dream in the D tier

During a livestream on March 22, 2024, Twitch star Kai Cenat ranked several popular streamers in a tier list. After placing content creators, such as Alex "Technoblade," George "GeorgeNotFound," Steven "Destiny," Sebastian "Forsen," and others, in the "Don't Watch" category, the New Yorker was asked to rank Adin Ross.

With no hesitation, Cenat ranked the Kick ambassador in the S tier. Seeing this, some viewers commented that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner was biased toward Ross because he was his friend.

Kai Cenat disagreed with the statements, claiming that the indefinitely banned Twitch personality is a "pioneer." He added:

"Adin Ross - immediately S tier. I don't give a f**k what anybody says. N***a is... tough! Come on, bro! I hate when n***as start to chin up and not remembering the s**t. 'Friend card.' No! It is no friend card. I'm talking about a n***a that broke down barriers in this s**t. N***a, stop acting like you weren't in Adin's stream when he was wilding in 2021, n***a. Stop! Let's not act, bro. Literal pioneer, bro. Come on, bro!"

He continued:

"'We're in 2024.' That's not the point. N***a... it doesn't f**king matter! S**t's still got done! He did s**t that n***as ain't do! That's how I'm thinking about it. You feel me?"

Timestamp: 00:41:05

Kai Cenat explains why he placed Dream in the D tier of his streamer tier list

At the 49-minute mark of the broadcast, Kai Cenat had to rank Minecraft star Clay "Dream" in his streamer tier list. While admitting he was unfamiliar with the 24-year-old's content, the AMP-affiliated personality ranked him in the D tier.

He elaborated:

"Dream - I'm not going to lie, I don't be watching Dream. But based on his respect and his momentum... I'm going to go ahead and say... C or D. But, just based me of not watching him, I'm going to put him in D."

After spending approximately an hour, Cenat placed the following streamers and content creators in the S tier:

Adin Ross

Zack "Asmongold"

Michael "Shroud"

Dr DisRespect

"Ludwig" Ahgren

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL"

Nicholas "Nickmercs"

Duke Dennis

Tyler "Ninja"

Turner "Tfue"

Imane "Pokimane"

Bryan "RiceGum"

Darren "IShowSpeed"

Tyler "Tyler1"

Felix "xQc"

Jaryd "Summit1g"

Tyler "Trainwreckstv"

A screenshot of the tier list that Cenat created on March 22, 2024 (Image via Twitch)

Kai Cenat has established himself as one of Twitch's most prominent figures, currently ranking as the platform's second-most popular streamer. At the time of writing, he boasted 9,419,767 followers on his channel.