"I figured it was a mistake I made ages ago" - Dream addresses community following the recent controversy involving Punz

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" has addressed his online community following the recent controversy involving his friend and fellow content creator Luke "Punz." For context, Punz made headlines on March 10, 2024, when his ex-girlfriend, Andivmg, accused him of racism, abuse, and "dubious consent."

On March 11, 2024, Punz released a 3,705-word statement on X. In one of the paragraphs, the Dream SMP member mentioned "Friend A," who had "flirtatious interactions" with Andivmg.

He wrote:

"In Andi’s Tumblr post from February 27th, 2024, she references herself and a friend of mine who 'hit her up.' My preface is that with Friend A, Andi had flirtatious interactions before, during, and after our romantic relationship. This is a much larger creator than myself and someone I was closely associated with at the time."

On March 22, 2024, Dream took to his official subreddit to address the community with a post titled "'Friend A' - Dream." After stating that he "doesn't judge" Punz for "any harsh words" that he said about him, the Florida native commented on "Friend A" by writing:

'"Friend A' was a sh**ty friend. I regret how I acted in the situation Punz is talking about, and I never got a chance to talk to him privately about it at all. Some of the things he said were incorrect and just misunderstandings, others he was dead on with. I figured it was a mistake I made ages ago and something he moved on from, and he never brought it up. Clearly, I was wrong."

Expand Tweet

"I always figured he would say something to me if he still had harsh feelings" - Dream responds to Punz's statement where he provided details about "Friend A" and Andivmg

Dream's Reddit address began with him stating that Punz is his friend and that the latter's recent sentiments stemmed from "anger, fear, and stress." He wrote:

"Punz is my friend. I don't judge him for any harsh words that he said about me, especially during an extremely emotional and stressful time. I don't believe him for a second that he kept me at 'arms distance' or that we weren't really friends, and think those were just words out of anger and fear and stress."

After referring to "Friend A" as a "s**tty friend," Dream stated that he "doesn't feel like elaborating" on the situation publicly because he and Punz had discussed it privately:

"Punz is always very outspoken, so I always figured he would say something to me if he still had harsh feelings. I have a million 'excuses' for my actions, but at the end of the day I can just say I was learning and growing as a person, and at this time in my life had very little experience with girls other than toxicity & abuse. I don't feel like elaborating more on my 'explanation' publicly, because this is obviously a private issue from years ago, and I've said my peace to him privately."

According to Dream, Punz "regrets" the sentiments he expressed publicly. He added:

"I don't think he should have said something publicly, and I think he regrets that now. If it was said at a different time, maybe people would've taken it more seriously and recognized that I did something wrong and should be criticized for it. The timing and wording was what made it into a joke, rather than the contents of what he was describing. He was valid for being upset and doesn't deserve to have his feelings dismissed. It was just bad timing."

The Minecraft streamer also stated that he was "under no pressure for accountability," reiterating that Punz is his friend:

"I'm under no pressure for accountability, and no one expects me to say anything at all, and that's why I decided I had to say something because I genuinely feel like it’s the right thing to do. Punz is my friend, and I hope that he sees that other than in this situation, I've treated him with nothing but love, care, and respect, and that I've clearly even in our own private experiences grown massively as a friend and a person. I've never pressured him using my influence, and I think that some of what he said was massively overblown out of anger, but he was rightful in that anger, especially having past unresolved issues brought up to millions of people."

Dream then apologized to Punz, writing:

"I said it privately, but I'm sorry Punz. I love and appreciate you, and I love how our friendship has grown over the years. I hope my one mistake hasn't overshadowed how I've treated and thought of you outside of it. I will make it up to you, just by treating you how you deserve, as I think I have been for a long time since."

Punz had not responded to Dream's Reddit statement at the time of writing. What he says remains to be seen.