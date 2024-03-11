"Sorry for ever letting this word come out of my mouth" - Punz addresses allegations of toxic relationship, racism, and dubious consent by Andivmg

Popular YouTuber and Dream SMP member Luke "Punz" has responded to Andivmg's allegations of a toxic relationship, racism, and dubious consent. On March 10, 2024, X user @sniffalt shared a Tumblr post that linked to a 2,782-word document by Andivmg. In it, she accused Punz of using the "B-slur," a derogatory term used against Mexicans and Latinos.

Here's what Andivmg said:

"But you know who definitely can't say it? A white boy from Massachusetts. When I was getting canceled for this and getting thousands of tweets calling me names, he decided that was the perfect time to say 'I mean you are a b***** aren't you? My little b*****.' Now, he said this completely unprompted. I was in the process of writing my apology and he just said that. I tell you this because I immediately shut him down and told him that there was no universe in which it was okay for him to say that word and especially not one where he could just call me that."

Punz released a 3,705-word statement on X earlier today (March 11, 2024). In response to the racism accusations, the content creator stated that his use of the derogatory slur stemmed from a "place of genuine in-education." He elaborated:

"This comment came from a place of genuine in-education as I was confused as to why people were offended. I thought it was a slur referring to any Hispanic person, and I wrongly assumed that she could reclaim it as a Puerto Rican. After this was said, I could instantly tell that Andi was not okay with it. I apologized profusely and felt extremely guilty for saying it. I was completely remorseful and not at all smiling or laughing at her reaction."

After claiming that Andivgm's accusation that he said, "My little b*****," to her was a "straight lie," Punz apologized for using the term, writing:

"I wholeheartedly am sorry for ever letting this word come out of my mouth and can assure you that I have never ever said it again. I apologize to anyone who feels let down or has lost trust in me after hearing this."

Expand Tweet

"I did not and would not take advantage of anyone ever" - Punz responds to Andivmg's allegations of "dubious consent"

Twitch streamer Punz's recent public statement on X started with him addressing the allegation of "dubious consent" made by Andivmg. He discussed the incident on April 25 and stated that he "would not take advantage of anyone."

He wrote:

"I'd like to start by addressing the night of April 25th as referred to in Andi's statement, while also bringing up context she talked about in her Tumblr post on February 27th, 2024. I'd like to tread carefully on this sensitive topic, but also stand firm on the fact that I did not and would not take advantage of anyone ever."

Punz argued that Andivmg's claim of a "long period of time with zero intimacy" was false. He explained:

"In the prior post, she mentioned something that did stand true, which was that there was a long period of time with zero intimacy that was because of myself. My lack of libido has followed me for many years and thus caused issues in multiple relationships, even having me wondering if I am possibly asexual because I'm not meeting the standards of my partners."

Expand Tweet

Punz continued:

"I am saying this to further explain that in no way am I a sexual or 'horny' person. I was not one to initiate sex often at all. I've always worked hard to validate and support past victims of sexual assault, including my own partners, which is why I am asking you to understand my point of view in my recollection of the night of April 25th."

After providing details about what happened on April 25th, Punz stated that he did not intend to invalidate Andivmg's experience. He added:

"With everything I've said, I still don't mean to invalidate your experience. You do not deserve to go through life not knowing what happened that night. I am sorry that I came off as being unserious to a very serious matter. I really hope that you still believe that I did not and never would take advantage of you in the slightest."

Punz concluded his tweet by stating that his relationship with Andivmg had a "lot of complexities." He also attached a screenshot of their private conversation from 2022 and stated that their relationship was "something that very heavily negatively impacted" both of them.