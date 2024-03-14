5 biggest Minecraft streamer controversies of 2024 so far

Minecraft content has been dominating the YouTube gaming landscape for years, with numerous creators popping up over time. Many of them are a part of the Dream SMP, a multiplayer Minecraft server hosted by Dream and GeorgeNotFound, with members engaging in roleplay while following various storylines.

However, in 2024, multiple individuals have come forward with accusations against many members of the Dream SMP. These accusations range from physical and sexual abuse to racism and manipulative behavior.

This article delves into five such controversies involving Minecraft creators from 2024.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of physical abuse.

5 controversies involving Minecraft creators in 2024

1) Wilbur Soot and Shelby Shubble

On February 21, 2024, Shelby took to Twitch to talk to her audience, with the stream titled talking about something more serious. The allegations of physical abuse levied by Shelby under the stream led to one of the biggest contentious upsets in the Minecraft sphere in recent times.

The pair had been in a relationship, during which she claimed that a former partner, whom she didn't name and who many assumed to be Wilbur Soot, had started biting her. She stated that the behavior started as a sign of affection but later escalated to a point where she was allegedly "covered in bruises" all over her arms. Further, the Minecraft creator would supposedly poke at them despite them "for fun" and "show them off."

The pair even had to use a safe word for when the pain became too much for Shelby to bear, which the Minecraft YouTuber would supposedly ignore and even bite harder upon hearing it. Netizens thoroughly criticized Wilbur, eventually leading to an apology being issued by the creator.

2) GeorgeNotFound and Caitibugzz

In a stream, Twitch creator Caitibugzz stated that she had been subjected to sexual assault at the hands of a "significantly older" and prominently known creator without directly naming him. However, many netizens started assuming the individual to be Dream SMP co-founder GeorgeNotFound.

She had alleged that the creator touched her inappropriately and without her consent while the pair were drinking with other individuals at a party. He supposedly "disguised" his actions at the time by asking her, "Are you ticklish?"

Netizens came out in support of Caitibugzz, with George eventually issuing an apology for his actions.

3) Punz and Andivmg

Andivmg had taken to Tumblr to talk about her relationship with Punz, which lasted until 2022. In the posts on the platform, she made explosive allegations against Punz, stating that he exhibited behavior involving racism, "dubious consent," and toxicity. She accused the Minecraft creator of not liking her having "guy friends," to the point where she had to allegedly cut off contact with her male best friend.

She further stated that he had used the "B-slur," typically a derogatory term against Hispanics. This occurred when she had spoken the term out loud during her stream and then got "canceled" for it. She alleged that while she was posting an apology for her own use of the slur, Punz himself used the "B-Slur" against her, referring to her Puerto Rican descent.

She also described an incident involving "dubious" consent, which happened on April 25, 2022, the day of the pair's one-year anniversary. She stated she had drunk alcohol with Luke, with him bringing it over to her house since she was too young to buy it herself. She mentioned that due to her being "lightweight," she "blacked out" after her second drink, with her apparently having a third drink, as per Luke, but having no recollection of it.

After waking up the next day in bed, she realized she wasn't clothed, which she questioned Luke about. He then revealed that she had "initiated sex with him" with an "enthusiastic" approach from her side. However, she had no recollection of the encounter either. She further clarified that the pair were in a relationship at the time, and he apparently did not know how drunk she was. Hence, she was unsure about how to label the situation.

Punz responded to the allegations in a post on X, stating that he "did not and wouldn't take advantage of anyone ever" and that he had "sensed nothing out of the ordinary" since Andi wasn't visibly dizzy, slurring her words, or incoherent at all during the time. Addressing Andi directly, he explained that he didn't mean to invalidate her experiences and apologized for coming off as "unserious" about the "very serious matter."

4) "Fake" allegations against Tubbo

During his subathon, Tubbo was seemingly falsely accused of sexual assault by a user on X. The now-deleted profile, @emmalocklon18, stated that Tubbo had taken advantage of her after a party. Further, the allegations stated that the Minecraft creator had driven her to a secluded parking spot and touched her inappropriately when she wasn't in a condition to give consent.

However, these rumors were quickly dispelled by Tubbo, who stated that he doesn't have a driving license; hence, he couldn't have driven the accuser anywhere. Also, he stated that he was isolating himself and not attending parties in 2021, further discrediting the claims.

5) Dream says Adin Ross is "holding back" Kick

Clay appeared on BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, where he played a game of "Cut, Bench, Start." Within the "Streamer edition" of the game, he was asked who among xQc, Adin, and Kai Cenat he would hypothetically cut, bench, and start.

He stated that out of the bunch, he would choose to cut Adin since he believed that Ross is the only reason Kick is being held back from becoming as popular as its competitors, such as Twitch. The Minecraft YouTuber stated:

"He's the only reason why Kick is not kicking Twitch's a**."