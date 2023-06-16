Minecraft streamer Dream dunks on Adin Ross, says he is holding back Kick "from kicking Twitch's a**"

In a recent podcast, Minecraft streamer Dream slammed Adin Ross while playing a game of Cut Bench Start streamer edition, where he alleged that the controversial online personality was hindering the growth of Kick. On the latest episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, the Minecraft streamer was asked who among xQc, Adin, and Kai Cenat he would hypothetically cut, bench, and start.

Usually, the question is asked in the context of sports, but as a streamer, Clay "Dream" was asked about content creators, and he promptly chose to 'cut' Adin Ross. When asked why, Clay was hesitant at first but at one point explained that Ross was the only reason Kick, the up-and-coming streaming platform, was not as popular as its competitors, such as Twitch:

"He's the only reason why Kick is not kicking Twitch's a**."

Adin Reports @AdinReports Minecraft Youtuber "Dream" claims that the reason why Kick isn’t ‘Kicking Twitch’s Ass’ is solely because of Adin Ross. 🤔 Minecraft Youtuber "Dream" claims that the reason why Kick isn’t ‘Kicking Twitch’s Ass’ is solely because of Adin Ross. 🤔 https://t.co/51MmBNpP1s

Dream goes off on Adin Ross, says he's a liability for Kick

Dream was a guest on the recent episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, and much to talk about with the hosts. Towards the tail end of the one-hour-long episode uploaded on YouTube, the Minecraft streamer was asked to play the game of cut, bench, and start, where he would potentially choose his picks from a pool of candidates, with the least favorite being cut.

The first iteration of the game had three highly popular streamers- xQc, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat and it was apparent that Dream did not like Adin as he promptly benched him before realizing he could cut him:

"Okay, benching Adin, no offense Adin. Actually full offense... wait you said start, bench, cut? Okay, Cut Adin, he's out. Look I'm starting X, benching Kai."

At this point, Josh, one of the hosts, asked why Dream was cutting Adin, and the guest behind the iconic mask replied:

"Ah man, I don't even want to get into it, man. We're cutting Adin."

Timestamp 52:09

Dave Portnoy points out that Adin Ross is a highly controversial streamer:

"He's in a controversy every two seconds, right?"

Dream agreed, saying:

"Yeah, I don't even think I need to clarify. I think people will understand. He's the only reason Kick isn't kicking Twitch's *ss."

This is not the first time a prominent streamer has called out Adin Ross for being a liability to Kick, with HasanAbi and many others wishing the up-and-coming platform luck despite the problems it's having with moderation.

HasanAbi calling Adin a "gremlin" while talking about Kick (Image via @HasanTheHun)

However, Ross is not making it easy, making many inflammatory statements that have received widespread backlash. Only recently, he publicly asked esports journalist Jake Lucky and Twitch streamer HasanAbi to "end themselves" in a series of tweets that culminated with him saying those words in a clip.

Considering Ross is the biggest streamer on the platform, pulling in tens of thousands of viewers, many have rightfully called him out for his controversial takes. Back in March, Adin Ross made headlines after making threats towards the LGBTQ+ community and has also been criticized for bringing self-proclaimed neo-nazis such as Nick Fuentes on his stream.

Poll : 0 votes